Lightning Bolt Forward With Four Straight Wins
The Tampa Bay Lighting have successfully bolted forward during their last handful of games with a four-game winning streak. They landed their first home win of the season, and one of their veteran players reached a 1000-point milestone. Other key players also had multi-goal games, adding to the team's and fans' excitement.
The Lightning are off to a bold start in October. Right now, they are sitting with four wins in a row; a streak is born. They are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division with a record of 5-4-2. They had a slow start to the season for such a progressive team, but they came back with vengeance. October 25 is when their luck started to change, momentum began, and in the end, they dominated their games, ending all with wins.
The Anaheim Ducks saw the Lightning bolt first with the Lightning winning the game with a score of 4-3. This was the first game the Lightning had won at home. Their luck began. The same night Nikita Kucherov got 1000 NHL points. An incredible stat that has propelled this team forward. Jake Guentzel had two goals this game. The first was assisted by Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli and the second assisted by Brayden Point and Kucherov. Cirelli also managed to grab some goals, two to be specific. The first was assisted by Hagel and Victor Hedman. Having this many strong essential players contribute to this game is what pushed them to be winners. This was the beginning of something as the momentum was tethered to the team.
Next, the Lightning hosted the Vegas Golden Knights and the Bolts won in overtime on October 26. Playing back to back, has to be exhausting but the Lighting showed no mercy as they fought for a win. Hagel scored in the first period for the Bolts to take the lead, but near the end of the period the Knights scored to tie the game. A short scoring game, but the Lightning finished it with a Kuchervov overtime goal to close it off, assisted by Hagel. The Lightning now had two wins in their pocket.
The Bolts next traveled to Tennessee to play the Nashville Predators. This is where their third win came. They finished with a score of 5-2. Notable scores were made by Zemgus Girgensons, who made two goals during the game which were his first two goals of the season. One was made in the first, and his second goal was in the third period. Hagel then scored in the second. Charle Edouard D’Astous scored in the third, and this was the first goal he has made in the season as well as his first career goal for the Lightning. Kucherov scored in the third in this high-scoring affair.
Their latest game was against the Dallas Stars. Another minimal scoring game but the Lightning came out on top by a score of 2-1 in overtime. Cirelli won the game with an unassisted back handshot. The Lighting fans love those.
The Lightning have rediscovered their charge with four consecutive wins; Tampa Bay looks ready to strike again. Their next game is Sunday, November 2, when they'll face the Utah Mammoth on the road. Can they get to five wins with their momentum being so high? Only time will tell.
