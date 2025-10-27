Three Lessons Learned from NHL Week
Things are starting to take shape in the NHL. Many teams have played 10 games, marking the completion of one-eighth of the regular season. Season conclusions can’t be drawn yet, but some lessons have been learned.
The Devils’ Work
The New Jersey Devils are the hottest team in the NHL as the third week of the regular season concluded. They ended their week with a 4-3 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche, the team’s eighth consecutive victory.
Superstar forward Jack Hughes has been at the forefront of the Devils’ streak. He has seven goals and two assists for nine points in the last five games, leading a dynamic offensive attack for New Jersey. The rest of the NHL is struggling to contain them, and until they figure it out the Devils will continue running roughshod over the rest of the league.
Mammoth Offense
The Utah Mammoth sit atop the Central Division with an 8-2-0 record. Winners of seven straight, they have a positive goal differential of +13 through their first 10 games and are averaging the fourth-highest goals scored per game in then NHL, with 3.70 goals.
The Mammoth look legitimate this season, and standing out amongst their forward group is veteran center and winger Nick Schmaltz. He is tied with Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel for the league lead in points, with 16 in 10 games.
It’s not just Schmaltz putting up numbers, however. Three other forwards (Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther and Clayton Keller) are averaging over a point per game in the early goings, and new addition JJ Peterka has three goals and six assists for nine points in his first 10 games with Utah.
The Mammoth just keep impressing as the season progresses, and they are showing that the offseason hype was worth it.
Flames Fizzling
After the Flames were one of the most exciting teams in the NHL to close the 2024-2025 campaign, they are the exact opposite to start this season. The Flames sit in dead last in the league standings, compiling a record of 2-7-1 in their first 10 games. They are getting absolutely pummeled in the goal differential, being outscored by 14 goals to start the year.
It’s been such a bumpy start, Flames head coach Ryan Huska made scoring winger Matt Coronato a healthy scratch for their recent game against the New York Rangers. Coronato was a 20-goal scorer last season, but his removal from the lineup goes to show just how rough things have been in Calgary to kick off this season.
