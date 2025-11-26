Lightning's Depth Stepping Up Amidst Injury Issues
As the NHL and their teams head towards the upcoming Thanksgiving Break, it is getting to that time where teams can be evaluated of where they are in the standings. For the Tampa Bay Lightning, they have been a team that has been on fire as of late, and you would not expect that with all of the injuries they have.
They are missing captain Victor Hedman, top four defenseman Erik Cernak, top six forward Brayden Point, and top four defenseman Ryan McDonagh, among others. But the Lightning have kept their composure and are on a current four-game win streak and have won 7 of their past 9 games.
The Lightning have their depth players to thank for why they have been racking up wins and getting back to the top of the Atlantic Division. They are getting contributions from forwards Brandon Hagel, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and defensemen Darren Raddysh and JJ Moser. The Lightning have gotten back to being one of the Eastern Conference's top teams as they wait on their reinforcements to get back.
The Lightning have other depth players that deserve some credit for the recent win streak
For a team like Tampa Bay, it cannot always be the big guys always pitching in. When someone thinks of the Lightning, they think of Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel, and Brayden Point, but those three are not the only ones that need to contribute and help their team win games.
Teams have this next guy up mentality, and the Lightning have gotten that from their depth forwards. Forwards Jack Finley and Dominic James have also been chipping in and doing their part. They are always noticeable when they are out on the ice.
Finley has played 9 games so far for the Lightning and has tallied 1 goal and 1 assist while James has played 13 games for the Lightning so far this season and has tallied 1 goal and 3 assists. It takes every player on the ice and in the lineup contributing to help their team win. It cannot always be the big guys needing to do it all.
Guys like Kucherov, Guentzel, Point, and Hagel need to have someone help them on the scoresheet and they have been getting plenty of that as of late. The Lightning are one of the league's hottest teams heading into Thanksgiving and they look to continue that as the month officially winds down and the clock turns to December.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!