Three Lightning Players Log Career Firsts vs. Rangers
The early part of the season hasn’t been kind to either the Tampa Bay Lightning or New York Rangers. Both teams stumbled badly out of the gate, sparking questions about their direction and identity. For New York especially, the struggles were historic.
The Rangers became the first team in NHL history to be shut out in their first three home games, then went winless through their opening seven (0-6-1). They’ve since added two more home shutouts and continue to sit near the bottom in nearly every offensive category (aside from winning faceoffs), including shooting percentage, power play success, and total goals.
The Lightning weren’t much better than the Rangers to start the season. After losing six of their first seven, Tampa Bay looked slow and scattered — a complete 180 from the powerhouse that dominated the league for much of the last decade.
But lately, something has shifted. Heading into this matchup, the Bolts had won seven of their last eight games, with the only loss coming against the league leading Colorado Avalanche. Even in a lopsided 7-3 loss to the Rangers on Thursday, there were signs of progress, particularly from some unexpected names.
A Whole Lot of Firsts For Tampa Bay
In what might have been the most exciting period of hockey so far this season, after falling behind 2-0 early in the first, the Lightning got a much-needed spark from a veteran making his season debut. Scott Sabourin, called up from AHL Syracuse just one day earlier, ripped a wrist shot past Igor Shesterkin’s glove from the left circle at 6:04 — his first goal as a member of the Lightning and first in the NHL since February 2020 (video below).
It wasn’t just Sabourin’s night, though. Two of Tampa Bay’s young forwards also logged career milestones, as Curtis Douglas (a 2018 fourth-round pick by Dallas) and Jack Finley (Tampa’s 2020 second-rounder) each earned their first NHL point with assists on the play. Four more goals were scored in the first period which ended 4-3 Rangers.
For a team that’s battled a wave of injuries — missing Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Anthony Cirelli, Pontus Holmberg, Dominic James and Nick Paul — the effort from its depth players was a welcome sight. Brandon Hagel’s early exit after a hit from Carson Soucy only added to the list, but Tampa’s young call-ups responded with energy and purpose.
Even in Defeat, a Glimmer of Progress For the Lightning
Andrei Vasilevskiy, usually the calmest presence on the ice, had an uncharacteristic night. After tripping and allowing a soft goal late in the second period, he was swapped out for the backup goalie, Jonas Johansson — a rare sight given his well-known dislike for leaving games early. The reigning standard for goaltending excellence, Vasilevskiy often insists on staying in net to learn more about his opponents, but this just wasn't his night.
Still, even in defeat, Tampa Bay found something to build on. Three new players earned their first points with the team/in the NHL, injecting fresh life into a roster still trying to find consistency. For a team built on veteran leadership and championship experience, the contributions from newcomers served as a quiet reminder — there’s still plenty of depth in the Lightning’s storm.
