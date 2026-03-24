Lightning Teammates Talk About What Makes Nikita Kucherov Special

Nikita Kucherov’s 2025–26 season has been nothing short of historic. Night after night, he’s dictating play, piling up points, and making the extraordinary feel routine.

It hasn’t all been smooth. Coming out of the Winter Olympics, the Tampa Bay Lightning hit a rough patch, going 3-7-0 in a stretch that raised questions about their consistency.

But if anything, that stretch now looks like a blip.

A strong West Coast road trip has steadied the Lightning, pushing them comfortably into second place in the Atlantic Division behind the streaking Buffalo Sabres. And at the center of that turnaround, as always, is Kucherov.

Kucherov Outduels McDavid in Statement Game

Few matchups carry as much weight as Kucherov versus Connor McDavid, especially with the Art Ross Trophy race tightening.

When the Lightning faced the Edmonton Oilers, the two entered separated by just one point — McDavid at 115, Kucherov at 114. The stage was set, even with Edmonton missing Leon Draisaitl, who is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season due to injury.

McDavid struck first, scoring less than 25 seconds into the opening period to give the Oilers an early 1-0 lead. From there, Kucherov took over.

Tampa Bay erupted for three goals in the second period, with Kucherov assisting on tallies from Anthony Cirelli and Jake Guentzel before scoring the first short-handed goal of his career (video below), then adding another in the third to cap a four-point night in a 5–2 win.

Actually speechless 🥵 pic.twitter.com/1IXMawUXlL — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 22, 2026

By the final horn, Kucherov had overtaken McDavid for the NHL scoring lead, and with that 4-point game, he also joined Gretzky and Lemieux in NHL history. He also became the first player with 75 points over a 33-game span since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.

JJ Moser Breaks Down Kucherov’s Craft

After the game, Kucherov’s teammates were asked about what makes him so special? JJ Moser, who has become indispensable to the Lightning this season, described the preparation and attention to detail that define his game. He emphasized the thought, effort, and craft that go into every play.

"Just the work he puts in. Like, it's easy to think, oh, he's just gifted, he's just talented, he just sees the game, but it doesn't come from nothing. Nothing in his work comes from nothing. The amount of work he puts in in little details that you probably wouldn't even think about — all the rims, all the video analysis, where he, like, looks at every player, looks at their tendencies, knows everything, knows the way his stick moves from, like, a timing standpoint, when to give the pass. It's all, like, little details that very few people even think about, and he just knows it inside and out."

That perspective cuts through one of the biggest misconceptions about elite players.

From the outside, Kucherov’s game can look effortless. The no-look passes, the perfect timing, the ability to slow everything down — it feels instinctive. But as his teammate points out, it’s built on preparation and obsessing over details most players never even consider.

Brandon Hagel Explains How Kucherov Makes Everyone Better

Kucherov’s preparation is only part of what makes him great; equally important is how he elevates everyone around him. Brandon Hagel, who has developed strong chemistry with Kucherov through offseason training and consistent time on the ice, was asked a similar question and explained what it’s like to play alongside him:

"He does everything well. He plays defense, works hard, gets on the forecheck, gets pucks back, and creates plays. He slows the game down and makes five guys on the ice better. That's tough to do when you're one player, but he does it every night. Every time you step on the ice with him, you're a better player, from the 2D to the two forwards he's playing with."

That’s the rarest quality in hockey. Plenty of players can take over a game. Fewer can elevate everyone around them.

Kucherov doesn’t just create offense for himself — he does it for entire lines and entire shifts. Defensemen get cleaner looks, linemates find more space, and the game feels slower, simpler, and more manageable.

He’s not just one of the most talented players in the league — he’s one of the most complete to have ever played the game. And as the 2025-26 NHL playoffs approach, the Lightning know exactly what they have.

A player who doesn’t just lead the league in points — but redefines what greatness looks like every time he steps on the ice.

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