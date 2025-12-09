Lightning's Brandon Hagel Opens Up About Nikita Kucherov Pairing

For the first few weeks of the season, the Tampa Bay Lightning looked nothing like the Stanley Cup contender they were supposed to be. One win in their first seven games left them staggering through one of the bleakest starts in franchise history, searching for solutions that felt out of reach.

Then, almost without warning, everything shifted. In the span of a month, Tampa Bay went from the bottom of the Atlantic Division straight to the top, rediscovering the structure and pace that once made them the NHL’s model of consistency.

How Tampa Bay Became an Elite Two-Way Team Again

The Lightning’s turnaround isn’t complicated. They’ve turned into one of the most complete teams in the league with a top-five in goals against per game, one of the NHL’s best penalty kills and a lineup filled with hungry role players who may not pop on the scoresheet but push the pace every night.

Similarly to how the Dallas Stars play, Tampa Bay doesn’t drown teams with shot volume. Instead, they create smart, high-danger chances that consistently find the back of the net. And even while grinding through injuries, their backbone has remained intact.

Tampa Bay Lightning since Oct. 24th:



Team:

15-3-0 record

— 30 points (137pt pace)

— 3.67 goals/game (2nd in NHL)

— 2.28 goals against/game (2nd in NHL)

— 88.9% PK (3rd in NHL)



Players:

• Kucherov has 9g | 18a | 27pts in 18 games

• Hagel has 15g | 11a | 26pts in 17 games

• Hagel has 15g | 11a | 26pts in 17 games

Andrei Vasilevskiy rediscovered his dominance, turning difficult saves into routine ones before being recently placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. On the blue line, JJ Moser has quietly become irreplaceable, stabilizing a defense that desperately needed a calming presence. Rookie Charlie-Édouard has risen just as quickly, adding speed, poise, and physical edge to one of the most balanced defensive groups in the NHL.

Kucherov–Hagel Chemistry Fueling the Offense

As good as the backend has been, arguably the biggest spark has come up front, where Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel have caught fire together. With Brayden Point missing a stretch of games, Jon Cooper turned to a new top line — Hagel, Anthony Cirelli, and Kucherov — and the trio immediately clicked.

Since then, whenever Tampa Bay wins, it’s almost guaranteed that Hagel and Kucherov have connected for at least one — and usually more — of the Lightning’s goals. In a recent pre-game interview, Cooper spoke about what makes Tampa's new top-line so special.

No doubt about it! Hagel is your @TGHCares Player of the Month ⚡️



No doubt about it! Hagel is your @TGHCares Player of the Month ⚡️

That trend continued in their dominant 4–1 win over the New York Rangers, where Hagel and Kucherov teamed up for Tampa’s first two goals of the night. After the game, Hagel was asked what it’s like playing with someone capable of making such accurate passes that most players wouldn’t even attempt, let alone complete.

“Yeah, it's special. Obviously — he’s the best at it, and I'll continue to say it. The work he puts in and the stuff he does in the summer, there’s no doubt he’s making plays like that and you have to expect the puck at all times,” said Hagel. "I’ve had the opportunity to play with him quite a bit, and we’re kind of finding something right now. We’re just continuing to build on it and be leaders in the dressing room. And obviously it’s working on the scoreboard and on the scoresheet.”

It was a window into why their pairing works so well. Hagel’s speed and forechecking pressure blend perfectly with Kucherov’s creativity, and the trust between them is growing by the week. When Hagel talks about “expecting the puck at all times,” it speaks to how playing with Kucherov forces teammates to think faster, react sharper, and stay engaged on every shift.

As Tampa Bay keeps pushing toward the season’s midpoint, their resurgence is no longer a blip, it’s a blueprint. The Lightning are back to playing playoff-ready hockey, and the connection between Hagel and Kucherov has become one of their biggest engines.

