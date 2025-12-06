Two Lightning Stars Expected to Miss Islanders Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to snap a two-game losing skid as they are getting set to host the New York Islanders. But the Lightning are going to run into a problem as they try to snap their losing streak. They are expected to be without two of their star players ahead of the matchup.
Head coach Jon Cooper said goaltender Andrei Vasilevsky still will not play after not playing against the Pittsburgh Penguins in their previous game. And to make matters worse after a stellar performance against the Penguins with a goal and firing ten shots on goal, Cooper also said Kucherov will likely not be available.
It is going to be a tough task for the Lightning to play without Vasy for a second straight game and to be without Kucherov against a pesky Islanders team. Those are super important players to the team and the Lightning need them if they want to climb out of this losing streak and start winning games again.
It seems like Vasilevsky and Kucherov are starting to get hit with the injury bug that the Lightning already have going on as they have been without star center Brayden Point due to injury for a few games now. The injury bug seems to be going around in the Tampa locker room and it is very unfortunate.
Jake Guentzel, Nick Paul and others are going to have to step up in this one
The other star players like Guentzel and Paul and others are really going to have to step it up in this matchup against the Islanders if they are going to win this one. Before the two-game losing streak, the Lightning had won seven games in a row without four of their top six defensemen.
So, who is to say that they cannot win this game without their number one goaltender and superstar do-it-all winger against a tough Islanders team? The Lightning are going to have their hands full with guys like Mat Barzal and Bo Horvat and Anthony Duclair and Matthew Schaefer.
But the Lightning have one of the best, if not the best, current head coach in the league and he is able to make adjustments against teams like this. He is able to get more out of his players when key contributors are out and this one should be a nail biter that ends in a very close game.
Look for backup goaltender Jonas Johansson to keep his team in this one till the end. It could go either way regardless of Tampa's injuries.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!