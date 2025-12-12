Lightning Star Defenseman to Undergo Elbow Surgery

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to be without captain Victor Hedman for an extended period after it was announced that the 34-year-old Swede will undergo elbow surgery.

Hedman returned to the ice following a 12-game absence on Dec. 6 but reaggravated an undisclosed injury in his third game back on Dec. 9. He was then placed on injured reserve before the team’s game at New Jersey on Dec. 11. The plan now is for him to have surgery on Dec. 15, with the recovery time slated to bring him back by February. After he returns, the expectation is that Hedman will be able to play for Team Sweden in the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Games.

“Obviously a step back,” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said regarding Hedman’s injury before the team’s game against the Devils. “We didn’t anticipate this.”

Cooper added that while it’s never ideal for a surgery of this magnitude to occur, he would rather it happen now than in April, when the team is chasing a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Hedman’s Been an Iron Man

Nov 2, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) clears the puck against the Utah Mammoth during the third period at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The veteran defenseman has rarely missed large stretches of action throughout his NHL career, especially in recent seasons. He played all 82 regular season contests during the 2021-22 campaign and appeared in 76, 78 and 79 games over the next three seasons. The 13 games and counting he has missed so far in 2025 are already the most he has missed since the 2014-15 season, when he played in only 59.

His consistent presence has been one of the biggest reasons Tampa Bay was able to build its dynasty over the past decade. But with him not being a factor for the foreseeable future, the Lightning will have to find other ways to fill the void he has left.

That’s not just on the ice, either. As captain, his leadership off it is integral to the team’s success, which center Brayden Point noted when asked about Hedman’s injury.

“It’s tough,” Point said. “Obviously, our captain and a guy who plays massive minutes for us. Just wishing him all the best. And he’s been a great captain, even when he’s not on the bench.”

The Lightning are Already Hurting

Oct 26, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) celebrate after defeating the Washington Capitals at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

While their performance hasn’t necessarily faltered with key pieces unavailable — they did just put an 8-4 beating on the Devils a night ago — the Lightning still haven’t been at full strength for a while. Top players such as Andrei Vasilevskiy, Erik Cernak and Ryan McDonagh are all on injured reserve alongside Hedman, yet the Lightning find themselves in first place in the Atlantic Division.

Tampa Bay will have to pick itself up by the bootstraps soon as it gears up for two massive Eastern Conference matchups with the New York Islanders and Florida Panthers. After that, the Los Angeles Kings and Carolina Hurricanes come to town on Dec. 18 and Dec. 20, respectively, in two games that should provide some fireworks.

