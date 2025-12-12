Logan Cooley’s Absence Forcing Big Adjustments for Mammoth

When the wheels come off, they come off fast. The Utah Mammoth are feeling that now. They’ve dropped three straight — including a gut-punch 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers — and seven of their last nine. What had been an impressive start to the season has deteriorated into a full-blown crisis.

Many different explanations can be given for the recent struggles, but the absence of young star Logan Cooley takes the cake for the most important. Without Cooley in the lineup over the past three games, the Mammoth’s offense has ground to a complete standstill — at least compared to where it used to be. Against the Calgary Flames, Los Angeles Kings and Panthers, the Mammoth scored just five goals while their opponents netted 10. That disparity resulted in three losses that can only be described as debilitating.

Cooley’s Out for a While

After Cooley slid violently legs first into the goalpost in the Mammoth’s 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 5, it was obvious that not all was well with the center’s lower body. His legs contorted in a way that definitely wasn’t natural, and he was clearly in a ton of pain. Still, he got up and played the next shift, though he didn’t return to the contest after that point.

Cooley then sat out Utah’s next game at Calgary while awaiting further evaluation when the team returned home to Salt Lake City. That’s when the Mammoth announced that Cooley would be out for the foreseeable future, with no return timeline set. Utah then released yesterday that he'd be out for at least eight weeks.

The injury comes right on the heels of a dominating start to the campaign for Cooley. He’d already put up two hat tricks this year — one of which saw him score four goals. He also inked a lucrative eight-year, $80 million contract extension back in October.

It’s clear that Cooley’s presence is important to Utah. Now that he’s gone for who knows how long, the Mammoth are going to have to figure out different ways to win hockey games until he can return.

Can the Supporting Cast Carry the Mammoth?

Dec 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Utah Mammoth right wing Clayton Keller (9) reacts after a goal by teammate right wing JJ Peterka (77) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

Forwards Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz and Dylan Guenther are going to have to pick up the torch and carry it until Cooley can make his triumphant return to the lineup at some point in the future. Those three players lead the Mammoth in scoring, with Keller having 28 points, Schmaltz 26 and Guenther 25.

While those three have been producing at their regular pace over the last three games, that’s not good enough with Cooley unavailable. Somebody is going to have to elevate their performance in his absence, and so far, that just hasn’t happened.

Additionally, the defensive effort needs to improve — especially if the scoring isn’t going to be there. Utah has allowed four goals in consecutive games, which just isn’t going to cut it.

Much of that falls on the lackluster efforts of goalies Karel Vejmelka and Vítek Vaněček. Both netminders have save percentages under .900 — Vejmelka’s at .893 and Vaněček’s at .878 — with Vejmelka posting two subpar performances in the Mammoth's last two defeats. The effort definitely wasn't abysmal, but it also wasn't good enough for a team that needs every same it can get its hands on right now.

Of course, a lot of those problems are alleviated when Logan Cooley is in the lineup. But since that isn’t the case right now, the Mammoth are going to have to find another path forward — and fast.

What's Next for the Mammoth?

Nov 28, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Mammoth center Jack McBain (22) and defenseman Nick DeSimone (57) and defenseman John Marino (6) celebrates after McBain scores a goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Whatever the solution ends up being, it needs to happen soon. The boat is filling with water, and it’s sinking quickly. In a Western Conference packed with legitimate contenders fighting for every playoff spot, the Mammoth have to plug the leaks and get their heads above water before it’s too late.

If they can do that, the franchise might finally be staring down its first postseason appearance in five years — even if the Mammoth themselves have technically never qualified (the Arizona Coyotes, the franchise from which the Mammoth originated, last made the playoffs in 2020).

If they can’t, then Cooley’s electric start to the season will be all for nothing, and the playoff drought will almost certainly continue.

Utah will match up against the visiting Seattle Kraken on Dec. 12 before heading on the road for a three-game trip on the East Coast against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 14, the Boston Bruins on Dec. 16 and the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 17.

