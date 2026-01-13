Three NHL Veteran Comebacks Making Noise in 2026

The NHL is overflowing with talent this year, and while much of that brilliance stems from younger players on the ice, the veterans continue making noise.

Experienced players bring a wealth of knowledge and leadership that rising stars tend to lack, not to mention they are the ones who often set records left and right. While the most notable names, such as Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, tend to take center stage, there are numerous veterans who have been making waves this year.

Taking into account past injuries, age and time away from the ice, three veteran players in particular are recording comeback seasons right now, including Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Corey Perry.

Each member of the trio has at least 16 years of professional hockey under their belt, but none of them appear to be missing any beats this season. In fact, they've been recording rather impressive numbers.

Patrick Kane (Detroit Red Wings)

Patrick Kane spent much of his early career (2007-23) with the Chicago Blackhawks before playing a brief stint with the New York Rangers. It wasn't until November 2023 that the now 37-year-old right-winger signed with the Red Wings as a free agent.

Jan 10, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) looks on during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

This has been a milestone season for Kane, as he reached 500 career goals, 871 assists and 1,371 points. Earlier this month, he became the fifth NHL player in the United States to record 500 goals. To further his impressive feat, he is now the sixth active player overall in goals scored, trailing Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (510).

Kane is certainly well into his professional career, but he's still playing with intensity and is widely known for his remarkable puck control and instinctual play. Considering the way he's inching toward record-setting achievements, this is gearing up to be his most memorable season yet.

Jonathan Toews (Winnipeg Jets)

After playing for the Blackhawks for 15 years, watching 37-year-old Jonathan Toews sign with the Jets was rather shocking. Chicago drafted the center third overall in the first round back in 2006. While with the Blackhawks, he scored 372 goals and 511 assists for 883 points. So far this season with Winnipeg, he has registered five goals, 10 assists and 15 points.

Jan 11, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Jonathan Toews (19) skates through the neutral zone during a game against the New Jersey Devils in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images | James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images

During his last two matchups against the Los Angeles Kings and the New Jersey Devils, Toews scored two goals, one in each. Considering the obstacles he has faced, ultimately sidelining him for two seasons, he has been making strides since his return to the NHL.

Before this season, Toews hadn't played since 2023 due to Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome. In October 2025, he scored his first goal since heading back to the ice. Toews' next contest is scheduled for tonight at 8 p.m. EST against the New York Islanders. Will he extend his goal streak to three games, further cementing him as one of the top comeback veterans of the year?

Corey Perry (Los Angeles Kings)

Right-winger Corey Perry was the 28th pick in the first round of the 2003 NHL draft, kicking off his professional career with the Anaheim Ducks during the 2005-06 season. He remained with the Ducks for 14 seasons, recording 372 goals and 404 assists for 776 points.

Dec 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Corey Perry (10) before a game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In July of 2019, he signed as a free agent with the Dallas Stars, but once December 2020 rolled around, he found himself with the Montreal Canadiens, followed by the Tampa Bay Lightning (2021-23), the Blackhawks (2023-24), the Edmonton Oilers (2023-25) and now, the Kings.

So far this season, the 40-year-old right-winger has amassed 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points. Recently, he was placed on non-roster status after returning home to handle a family illness. However, he was able to return for last night's matchup against the Stars and contributed one assist.

Perry has grappled with injuries over the years, but it's clear that he still has gas left in the tank. At the time of this writing, he ranks No. 17 overall in active leaders with the most career points (958). Although he may not be considered one of the NHL's spotlight players this year, his contributions should not be overlooked.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!