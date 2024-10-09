3 Lessons Learned From NHL Opening Night
The beginning of the 2024-2025 NHL season was absolutely electric. The Global Series in Prague kicked off the regular season officially, but the rest of the league began their campaigns stateside as the defending champion Florida Panthers welcomed the Boston Bruins, the Seattle Kraken took on the St. Louis Blues, and the Utah Hockey Club made their league debut against the Chicago Blackhawks. Here are the major lessons we learned after the first day of the regular season.
The Panthers have no Stanley Cup hangover
Well, that wasn't fun for Bruins fans. The Panthers clubbed their divisional foe behind a four-goal first period, winning the game 6-4. Boston gave them a scare during the third period, but the Panthers were the better team for a majority of this matchup. When healthy, the Cats have the deepest offensive team in the NHL, and the Bruins just experienced that firsthand. The rest of the league was likely hoping that the Panthers would have a bit of a Stanley Cup hangover after a summer of celebrating, but they've entered this season hungry and motivated.
Connor Bedard is an MVP candidate
There was a shift during the second period of Utah versus the Blackhawks that stuck out for second-year phenom Connor Bedard. The top-line center for the Hawks was already on the ice for an extended amount of time as the team trailed 3-0. After creating two scoring chances during the initial part of his shift, Utah cleared the puck. As he slammed his stick in frustration, it was clear how unhappy he was about not scoring.
Instead of going off for a change, Bedard made a sweeping lap back to his own defensive zone, building up speed and taking a pass in stride in the neutral zone. He sidestepped Utah defenseman Mikhail Sergachev as he entered the offensive zone and found line mate Teuvo Teravainen in front of the net who netted his first goal of the season.
The shift totally changed the momentum of the game as it brought the team to within two goals. The Blackhawks would draw a few penalties in the period and create more offense, and it all stemmed from that Bedard shift. Most players change after a good, but unproductive shift, but not Bedard. He stayed on the ice and used his elite speed and skill to continue generating chances. He has that drive and killer instinct that the best in the NHL and the world have, and it's just a matter of time until he carries the Blackhawks to more success. At just 19-years-old, he's going to be in the MVP conversation all season long.
Jordan Kyrou is picking up where he left off for the Blues
Jordan Kyrou ended the 2023-2024 season scoring 12 goals over the final two months. He scored a goal in five of seven games to end the year, giving the 26-year-old forward a huge boost of confidence entering the offseason.
In his debut this season, Kyrou picked up where he left off as the Blues toppled the Kraken by a score of 3-2. Kyrou was the star of the game, scoring two goals, including the eventual game-winner. His speed and first-rate release was on display, as he made Seattle goalie Phillip Grubauer look silly twice. He's recorded 67 points or more in three straight seasons, but he might push towards the 80-point plateau as one of the top offensive options in St. Louis.
