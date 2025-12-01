Breakaway on SI

Maple Leafs Have No Timeline for Anthony Stolarz's Return

As the Maple Leafs struggle to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference, an insider had more bad news for Toronto as the timeline on Anthony Stolarz's return remains a mystery.

Deepanjan Mitra

Nov 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz (41) makes a save against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross—Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz (41) makes a save against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross—Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Anthony Stolarz situation in Toronto has gone from a minor inconvenience to a genuine concern. When the Maple Leafs' starting goaltender first went down with what was described as a short-term upper-body injury, the expectation was that he'd miss a game or two and be right back in the crease. That was the plan anyway. The reality has been very different.

Stolarz has now missed double-digit games, and the Leafs are providing no clarity on when he might return. For a team already dealing with plenty of turmoil this season, the silence surrounding their number one goalie is only adding to the uncertainty.

A Mystery With No Answers

TSN's Darren Dreger tried to get an update on Stolarz's status over the weekend and came away with nothing concrete. "When I asked on the weekend, I got no timeline," Dreger reported on First Up.

That's a troubling lack of information for a player who was Toronto's undisputed starter not long ago. The Leafs and Stolarz aren't obligated to disclose the specifics of any injury, but the complete absence of updates has turned this situation into what some are calling the mystery of Anthony Stolarz.

There's been no sign of him on the ice, no indication that he's close to returning, and no communication about what's actually going on. For a fanbase already on edge about the direction of the season, the silence is only fueling more speculation.

A Bigger Problem Than Expected

When Stolarz first went down, the Leafs seemed confident it wouldn't be a long-term issue. Upper-body injuries for goalies are often minor, and the initial labeling of one or two games suggested nothing serious. But here we are, weeks later, with no end in sight.

The longer this drags on without explanation, the more eyebrows it raises. Is this a more serious injury than originally thought? Is there something else going on behind the scenes? Nobody outside the organization seems to know, and the Leafs aren't talking.

Toronto Needs Answers

The Maple Leafs are trying to dig themselves out of a hole this season, and having their starting goaltender back would obviously help that cause. Stolarz was playing well before the injury, providing the kind of stability Toronto desperately needed in net.

Without him, the Leafs have been forced to lean on other options, and while they've managed to stay afloat, getting Stolarz back healthy would be a significant boost. The problem is nobody knows when that might happen, and the organization doesn't seem interested in providing any answers.

For now, the mystery continues, and Leafs fans are left waiting for news that may not come anytime soon.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Published
Deepanjan Mitra
DEEPANJAN MITRA

Deepanjan Mitra is an NHL-focused sports writer with over 1.5 years of experience delivering comprehensive ice hockey coverage across leading digital platforms. Currently contributing to Pro Football Sports Network (PFSN), he specializes in breaking news, trade deadline analysis, playoff narratives, and real-time game recaps across all 32 NHL teams. A passionate Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche fan, Deepanjan brings authentic enthusiasm to his professional coverage—from the Panthers' historic 2025 Stanley Cup run to the Avalanche's championship legacy. His work spans player rankings and team previews to deep-dive historical features on iconic playoff moments and legendary rivalries.

Home/News Feed Page