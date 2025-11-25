Logan Cooley’s Big Night Proves Mammoth's Vision Is Real
Three years ago, the Utah Mammoth were the most insignificant franchise in all of hockey. They were toiling away in Arizona as the Coyotes, and constant problems with ownership, stadium construction and internal turbulence made the entire operation a muddy mess.
Now, as the new residents of Salt Lake City, the Mammoth are the new kids on the block who are ready to take over the party. The engine behind it all is Logan Cooley, and his spectacular game against the Vegas Golden Knights — one that saw him net four goals, a franchise record — is indicative of just how far the Mammoth have come.
Four Goals? No Problem
After the Mammoth went up 1-0 on the Golden Knights thanks to a Dylan Guenther goal, for which Cooley picked up the primary assist, the goal-scoring spree began for the young 21-year-old from Pittsburgh. With 4:49 to play in the first period, Cooley collected a pass from Guenther right in front of the crease and then proceeded to go five-hole on Golden Knights goalie Carl Lindblom to make it a 2-0 game.
The goal-scoring master class went on hiatus in the second period but picked right back up in the third to the tune of three tallies. The first came early in the frame when Cooley went on a breakaway and beat Lindblom one-on-one to give Utah a 3-1 advantage.
The next two goals happened less than two minutes apart after Vegas had pulled Lindblom in order to bring on the extra attacker. In both instances, Cooley snapped a shot the length of the ice and into the back of the net. After the third, Mammoth fans rained hats down onto the ice in celebration of the hat trick. After the fourth, all they did was stand up and roar because they knew they were watching something special.
Cooley’s Night Was a Long Time Coming
Cooley’s been with the Coyotes/Mammoth for the entirety of his short NHL career, and his buildup from inexperienced center to team leader is indicative of the growth the team has had over the past couple of seasons. It wasn’t long ago that the Mammoth were lost in the wilderness, struggling to find an identity. With Cooley — as well as several other key pieces — Utah’s plan has finally come to fruition in the form of winning hockey games.
The Mammoth are fourth in the Central Division with 27 points, trailing the surging Minnesota Wild by just one point. It’s a change of pace from where the franchise is used to finding itself at this time of year, but it’s one that’s certainly welcomed by all who love and root for the Mammoth.
Where the Mammoth go from here is uncertain. Whether this magical start to the season ends in a playoff appearance or yet another disappointing finish can’t be forecast at this time. All that is known is that Utah has the right pieces to continue to build, and Cooley’s four goals against the Golden Knights show that everything is finally falling into place. The Mammoth are going to be competing for championships sooner rather than later.
