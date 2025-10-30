Banged Up Canucks Missing Significant Contributors vs. Blues
The Vancouver Canucks will most likely be missing eight players when they take on the St. Louis Blues.
The number of players missing is extra significant, as the game against the Blues kicks off a three-game road stretch for Vancouver. This prompts fans to wonder if any of the currently injured players will be traveling or available for any of the next three games. Following play at St. Louis, the Canucks travel to the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators.
According to sources, Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland, Nils Höglander, Derek Forbort, Teddy Blueger, Filip Chytil, Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Victor Mancini are likely unavailable against the Blues.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Status Updates
Hughes, the captain of the franchise, has officially been reported as not traveling with the team. The defenseman is on day-to-day status due to a lower-body injury sustained against the Montreal Canadiens. In nine games this season, Hughes had seven points (one goal, six assists) prior to injury.
Right wing Garland is also out due to undisclosed injury; he is not expected to make the trip.
Both Forbort and Mancini (undisclosed) were placed on injured reserve on Oct. 28th. Both are defenseman, however Forbort was the only one of the two to be placed on long-term injured reserve.
Center Chytil was designated for injured reserve back on Oct. 20 due to an upper-body injury. He was traded to Vancouver by the New York Rangers alongside Mancini in the trade that sent J.T. Miller back to the Rangers.
Hoglander suffered an unfortunate lower-body injury during a preseason contest against the Calgary Flames. He has has since undergone surgery and was announced in late Sept. to be unavailable for the following eight to ten weeks.
Blueger was injured during the preseason finale against the Edmonton Oilers. In 82 games during his second season as a Vancouver Canuck, Blueger registered 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists), 39 penalty minutes and was a minus-17.
Finally, general manager Patrik Allvin said that Lekkerimaki is not expected to return to Vancouver's lineup until around Nov. 8th to Nov. 15th after he was hit awkwardly along the boards by Capitals defenseman Matt Roy.
In the midst of all of these injuries — the Canucks are currently holding a 5-6 overall recording entering play at St. Louis. Vancouver is coming off a 2-0 shutout loss to the Rangers who currently have a worse record than the Canada franchise.
Clearly, the sheer amount of injuries has had unfortunate ramifications on the Canucks' play; fans can only hope players bounce back as quickly as adjustments are bound to be made.
