Quinn Hughes' Agent Praises Canucks for Thoughtful Trade Process

Trading a franchise captain is never easy. When that captain also happens to be one of the best defensemen in team history and a Norris Trophy winner, the situation becomes even more complicated. But such was not the case with the Vancouver Canucks.

According to Quinn Hughes' agent, Pat Brisson, the team handled the entire process with a level of professionalism and respect that's rare in situations like this.

Speaking on The Fan Hockey Show with Matt Marchese and Michael Futa, Brisson went out of his way to praise the Canucks organization for how they managed the trade that sent Hughes to the Minnesota Wild.

Classy From the Top Down

Brisson made it clear the Canucks treated Hughes and his camp with respect throughout the entire process, starting from ownership all the way down through management.

"It wasn't an easy decision, and I must admit the organization was very classy along the way, from Francesco Aquilini to Jim [Rutherford] and Patrick [Allvin]," Brisson mentioned.

That kind of top-to-bottom professionalism matters when dealing with a player of Hughes' stature.

"If the deal didn't make sense, if it was something that Quinn [Hughes] wasn't going to be happy with, I'm pretty sure [Canucks] would've moved into a different direction."

This wasn't just moving a veteran on an expiring contract. This was trading the face of the franchise, and the Canucks understood the gravity of the situation.

Treated Like He Had a No-Trade Clause

Perhaps the most revealing part of Brisson's comments was when he explained how much control Hughes had in determining his destination, despite not having any formal no-trade protection in his contract.

Brisson continued, "They're working with us, and quite frankly, if I can say this, if the deal didn't make sense, in other words, if it's something that Quinn wasn't going to be happy with, I'm pretty sure they would move in a different direction. They worked extremely well with us as if we had a no-play clause."

That's a massive gesture from an organization that technically had no obligation to give Hughes any say in where he ended up. The Canucks could have shipped him anywhere and maximized their return without worrying about his preferences. Instead, they made sure he landed somewhere he wanted to be.

Dec 16, 2025; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) skates with the puck during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Grand Casino Arena.

A Rare Win-Win

Brisson repeatedly emphasized that this was a true win-win scenario, something he made clear doesn't happen often in these situations. "The separation was done extremely amicably at all fronts, so I have to repeat this because it's rare," Brisson explained.

The agent continued, "These situations are not easy. There are many emotions, numerous conversations, and sleepless nights. You talk about the captain and arguably one of the best defensemen that's ever played for this franchise. When we say win-win, this was a win-win."

The Canucks got a strong return package with three former first-round picks and a 2026 first-rounder. Hughes landed with a contending Wild team, where he has a legitimate chance to win a Stanley Cup. For Hughes, that's what matters now.

As Brisson put it, "He wants to have a great hockey experience at this point and hopefully win a Cup. It's a great team, and that's his focus."

The Canucks didn't have to handle things this way, but they did. That professionalism won't bring Hughes back, but it speaks volumes about how the organization treats its star players.

