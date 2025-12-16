Kings Place Star Goalie on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Kings will be without star goalie Darcy Kuemper for at least a week after he was placed on injured reserve earlier today.

Kuemper, who’s delivered fantastic outing after fantastic outing in his second stint with Los Angeles, left the Kings’ 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars with four minutes to play in the first period after a collision with Stars forward Mikko Rantanen. He was down on the ice for several minutes after taking a forearm to the head before he skated off to the locker room under his own power.

We’ve made the following roster transactions:



▪️ G Darcy Kuemper has been placed on Injured Reserve (IR).

▪️ G Pheonix Copley has been recalled from the @ontarioreign. #GoKingsGo | @enterprise pic.twitter.com/8YqFn82Vdb — LA Kings (@LAKings) December 16, 2025

Kings head coach Jim Hiller didn’t have an update on Kuemper’s condition immediately after the game, but he did sound frustrated that the play didn’t result in a power play for Los Angeles.

“I saw a player come into the blue paint and run into our goaltender. That’s what I saw,” Hiller said.

Rantanen wished Kuemper well, and was emphatic that he didn't initiate the contact on purpose.

Darcy Kuemper has left the game after being bumped into by Mikko Rantanen 🤕



There was no call on the play besides Dallas' goal being waved off. pic.twitter.com/u2mIYIuZZb — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 16, 2025

"Yeah, it was unfortuante," Rantanen said. "I was just driving the net, and thought my route was top of the blue [crease]. Dumoulin was there kind of pushing me that way. I didn't see he [Kuemper] was top of the blue."

In lieu of Kuemper being placed on injured reserve, the Kings recalled goalie Phoenix Copley from the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League.

Kuemper’s Been Lights Out to Start the Season

Dec 15, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) checks on Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In 23 starts, Kuemper’s been one of the best goalies in the NHL to start the 2025-26 campaign. He’s already accumulated two shutouts — he had five last season and was well on his way to either matching that mark or surpassing it. Additionally, his .917 save percentage and 2.19 goals-against average are near the top of the league.

It’s safe to say that without Kuemper, who was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy for the first time since 2020-21 last season, the Kings wouldn’t be in as good of shape as they are. With him in the lineup, Los Angeles has consistently been able to punch above its weight and win contests it otherwise wouldn’t have had Kuemper been unavailable.

What’s Next for the Kings?

In the meantime, the Kings will have to rely on the duo of Anton Forsberg and Copley to carry them while Kuemper is out. Forsberg’s had an up-and-down start to the season that’s seen him post a .893 save percentage and a 2.82 goals-against average.

Copley should also be able to step in and provide some needed relief, though his performance at hockey’s highest level hasn’t always been the most consistent. He played in just one game last season, allowing two goals on 12 shots against the Toronto Maple Leafs. With the Reign in the AHL, his success has been fairly muted — in 13 games this season, he has a .885 save percentage and a 7-6 record.

The Kings will gear up to play two games in the Sunshine State, one Dec. 17 against the Florida Panthers and another Dec. 18 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. After that, they’ll head back home to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 22.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!