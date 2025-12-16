Flyers Defenseman Making Season Debut vs. Canadiens

An upper-body injury sidelined Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen for 280 days. After nearly nine months rehabbing, he is ready to return.

Per Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet, Ristolainen will be activated off the IR on Tuesday for a road tilt against the Montreal Canadiens.

Risto's Road to Recovery

Ristolainen underwent surgery on his right tricep in late April, sidelining him for the final 16 games of the 2024-25 season and the first 31 games of 2025-26. It is the same injury that caused him to miss the final 29 contests of the 2023-24 campaign

The 31-year-old veteran recorded 19 points in 63 games last season, recording four goals and 15 assists.

Ristolainen was traded from the Sabres to the Flyers on July 23, 2021 as Philadelphia sent defenseman Robert Hagg, a first-round pick (2021, Isak Rosen) and a second-round pick (2023, Anton Wahlberg) to Buffalo.

May 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) warms up against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What Goes Up, Must Come Down

With the return of Ristolainen, all signs are pointing to rookie defenseman Ty Murchison being returned to AHL Lehigh Valley.

Dec 9, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ty Murchison (96) against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Murchison, 22, made a solid impact in three games with Philadelphia, averaging 15 minutes per game and a plus-minus of +1.

2026 Winter Olympics

With Ristolainen back and healthy, not only is he returning to the Flyers, but will be a key part of the Finnish men's national team for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

Sep 20, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Team Finland defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) moves the puck past the stick of Team Sweden forward Carl Hagelin during preliminary round play in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

He'll join a blueline with players like Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell (Dallas), as well as Niko Mikkola (Florida).

Role on the Back-End

Ristolainen is slated to appear on the third defensive pairing on the right side, paired with Nick Seeler. Seeler has spent the last few games on the top pairing with Travis Sanheim.

"He's a big defenseman who can skate," Tocchet said. "We'll see if this works. They're both tough, two big guys back there."

Last Time Out

Prior to his season-ending surgery in 2024-25, Ristolainen and the Flyers hosted the Ottawa Senators on March 11, 2025.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Ristolainen logged 18:02 of ice time, recording three shots on goal in a 5-2 loss.

Mar 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (12) and Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) battle for the puck during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

That loss was one of 11 defeats in 12 games between March 6-25.

Moving Forward

Ristolainen’s return provides an immediate, stabilizing presence for the Flyers' defense, bringing much-needed size and physicality back to the blueline.

His activation is a welcome boost as the team navigates a tough stretch, relying on his veteran experience to shore up their defensive zone play moving forward.

