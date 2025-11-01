Golden Knights Forward Earns First Star of Month Honors
The Vegas Golden Knights are off to a 6-2-3 start to the NHL season, which has them in first place in the Pacific Division. But the Golden Knights would not be where they are currently without superstar forward Jack Eichel.
Eichel lit up the stat-sheet so much in October that he got recognized by the NHL for it. He was named the NHL's First Star of the Month for October. Eichel absolutely earned this award as whenever he is on the ice game in and game out, he is a threat to score a goal or assist on one.
Eichel's October Numbers
Eichel had an amazing month of October to start the season, as he played in all 11 games for the Knights and put up great numbers. Eichel scored 8 goals and also tallied 11 assists, totaling 19 points for the Knights. Eichel has been an absolute menace on the scoresheet when the team has needed him, especially with captain Mark Stone being out with an injury.
Eichel had a huge game against one of the Eastern Conference's best in the Carolina Hurricanes on October 28, during which he had 2 goals and 1 assist. One of his goals was a huge insurance marker as the Hurricanes were making a push late in the third period and Eichel pretty much put the game away with a score to make it 4-2.
And then after he made it 4-2, he added one more goal for extra measure to make it 5-2 and make it as to where the Hurricanes had no momentum left in the tank. And to put up that kind of performance on the road against of the league's best teams, says something about the month Eichel truly had.
Eichel's importance to the Knights
Eichel absolutely earned the award that the NHL gave him for First Star of the Month. And putting up those kinds of numbers for October without his friend and teammate Stone, also speaks to the production he put up.
Eichel is a special kind of player, and it has shown ever since he became a member of the Golden Knights a few short seasons ago. Eichel is one of Vegas's main play drivers and he can play consistently on the Knights first powerplay unit. He does it all in the Knights top six and on their special teams unit.
Eichel will continue to be on one of the Knights top lines and on one of their top powerplay units for the foreseeable future. He should see a few more monthly awards as the season goes on since he is one of the league's best players, especially for October he was.
