DJ Tiesto Set To Make History At The F1 Miami Grand Prix
Last year, Miami saw 275,000 fans attend the Grand Prix while also becoming the most-viewed US race ever on ESPN. It's taken some time for the States to welcome F1, but it has began taking off over the last few years, with Miami a massive part of that.
Some of the biggest celebrities have descended on The Magic City over the past three races, which will be the case again on Sunday. They will be in for a history course on DJ Tiesto this time.
The Grammy Award winner will perform live on race day, officially opening the 2025 Miami GP. He'll be located on an incredible vantage point above the start line and will be ready to unleash his set following the national anthem. The set will broadcast globally via Formula 1's International Feed.
Tiesto will also perform from the bridge over the grid moments before the formation lap begins and from the podium after the race. He will also perform immediately after the trophy ceremony to celebrate an incredible weekend.
The 56-year-old spoke to formula1.com and revealed what's in store for the fans in Miami.
It’s going to be EPIC, and I cannot wait to party with all the race fans just before the race begins and then in celebration immediately following the race.- Tiesto
The Latest Formula 1 News
F1 Miami Grand Prix: Date, Start Time, How To Watch, Weekend Schedule & More
F1 Miami Grand Prix: Odds And Prediction
F1 Driver Standings Ahead Of The 2025 Miami Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton Reveals The Issues He's Facing During His Visit To Ferrari HQ In Italy