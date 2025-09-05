Daniel Ricciardo's Next Step After F1 Finally Revealed

Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed his next adventure having left Formula 1 last season.

The Australian fan favorite was dropped by RB after the Singapore Grand Prix last year and has since stayed away from motorsport.

That looks like it is about to change with the announcement during the Italian Grand Prix weekend that he will become a global Ford Racing ambassador.

Ricciardo joins Ford

John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Ricciardo's once-promising F1 journey came to an end for the second time after a difficult stint with the team now known as Racing Bulls. He had previously been drafted into that squad from his Red Bull third driver role which he had picked up following his axing from McLaren at the end of 2022.

Enjoying life and staying away from the race track since, Ricciardo's new role will see him join the American motoring giant to work closely with its Racing division.

The partnership comes at a time when the brand will rejoin the F1 grid next season as a power unit partner with Red Bull, becoming one of five OEMs in the championship to join Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda and Audi.

Kicking back but always seeking the thrill. Nothing does it better than a Ford Raptor. Proud to be the newest ambassador of @FordRacing pic.twitter.com/QqJJTxXeuB — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) September 5, 2025

"I wanted to write you all a quick note to coincide with some exciting news," the former racing driver wrote in a release. While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a global Ford Racing ambassador.

"I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford's customers."



He continued: "I couldn’t be more excited for all the amazing drives ahead with Ford and for all the incredible projects Ford Racing has in its pipeline. From F1, to Dakar and from Le Mans to Bathurst, few companies have been at this for as long as you guys have. And from what I have seen, we have an incredible future ahead and I am so proud to be joining the team."

Ricciardo has, however, announced his retirement from racing. The former F1 race winner has previously expressed a desire to race at the Bathurst 1000 in the Australian Supercar championship - the crown jewel of his homeland's motorsport calendar that often clashed with the Japanese Grand Prix when in single-seater racing's premier class.