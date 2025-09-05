Future Of F1 Favorite Confirmed With Deal Extension

Formula 1 has announced that the Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until at least the end of the 2035 season with an extension to the existing agreement.

The race around the Principality is the crown jewel of the F1 schedule, providing a unique test that has seen little change since the first championship race in 1950.

Monaco had an agreement lasting through to the end of 2031 but, with the extension, will host at least another four races.

Monaco future secured

BREAKING: The Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar through 2035!



Building on the existing agreement with @ACM_Media that runs through the 2031 season 🤝#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/nTARdXKcZS — Formula 1 (@F1) September 5, 2025

The future of the race had come under threat in recent years over fears that the championship had outgrown the circuit, with the cars becoming wider and the Monte Carlo layout lacking flexibility for change.

Changes to the regulations just for the Monaco GP this year saw drivers obliged to run with three different tire sets to try and spice the racing action up, but that initiative is likely to be tweaked or rolled back given the farcical tactics displayed by some teams, taking advantage of the lack of overtaking to essentially manipulate a result.

Added to that was friction with F1 over sponsorships: an example being the race's relationship with Tag Heuer, the brand that has this year become the championship's official timekeeper but beforehand was at odds with its predecessor, Rolex.

But those issues have been ironed out, securing the future of the historic event through to 2035 inclusive.

“The streets of Monaco have been echoing with the sound of Formula 1 since the earliest days of the sport, so I’m delighted to announce the extension of this fantastic event to 2035,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in a press statement ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

“It is an iconic race that is loved by all drivers and fans, with a unique vibe thanks to its location on the world’s most glamorous Principality.

“I would like to say a special thank you to His Royal Serene Highness, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco and everyone involved in securing the long-term future of this historic partnership.”

The Monaco Grand Prix is one third of motorsport's 'Triple Crown', with the Indianapolis 500 and Le Mans 24 Hours also a part of the feat. Only Graham Hill has achieved victory in all three events.

