The Controversial Call That Cost Max Verstappen Late Mexico Attack Against Charles Leclerc Explained

Formula 1's Mexico City Grand Prix reached a somewhat anti-climactic end as Max Verstappen was denied a late assault on Charles Leclerc due to a controversial virtual safety car.

The four-time world champion had been on a stunning charge, having run on an alternate medium-to-soft tire strategy compared to his rivals, who had done the reverse, and by the start of the penultimate lap, he had closed onto the back of Leclerc's Ferrari in what was set to be a thrilling battle for second.

But when the VSC was deployed, it took away Verstappen's last chance in a bona fide overtaking spot and, by the time green flag running returned, both drivers were already halfway around their final lap.

Why was the VSC deployed?



Why the Virtual Safety Car was used on Lap 70 in Mexico... ⚠️⤵️



Carlos Sainz spun and stopped at Turn 14 and the car began smoking, meaning marshals would need to enter the track causing a VSC to be deployed 👇#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/WspBSb8Zyz — Formula 1 (@F1) October 27, 2025

Carlos Sainz had lost control of his Williams towards the end of the lap in the stadium and rather astutely drove his car down into a gap in the barriers to ensure he was out of the way.

The rear of his car was poking out from behind the barrier, though, with smoke coming from his car, though Sainz was well off the racing line.

Double yellow flags initially waved and it seemed that race direction would be able to keep the race running to the end with those flags covering the stricken Williams.

But the VSC was deployed, leading to queries as to why that step was taken with Sainz seemingly out of the way. 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve labeled the decision "embarrassing" during his stint on Sky Sports UK on Sunday.

Williams Racing / Getty Images

However, a statement provided by F1's governing body, the FIA, explained: "On lap 70, Sainz spun and stopped in the runoff area on the outside of Turn 14. His car came to a halt in an exposed position.

"The car subsequently began smoking and race control received notifications of fire, making it clear that marshal intervention would be required for recovery.

"As is standard procedure when marshals are deployed to recover a car, the race is neutralized, in this case, a Virtual Safety Car (VSC) was triggered until the car was moved to a safe location behind the barriers.

"The VSC ended as soon as the car was in a protected position, and the race concluded under green-flag conditions."

Verstappen's third-place finish meant he closed in again on McLaren's Oscar Piastri in the drivers' standings, though race winner Lando Norris is now the championship leader.

