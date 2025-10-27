Lewis Hamilton Reacts To Penalty That Kept Unwanted Ferrari Record Streak Alive

Lewis Hamilton has given his reaction to the penalty that took him out of contention for a first Ferrari Formula 1 podium at the Mexico City Grand Prix.



The seven-time world champion broke the record for the most races at the start of a Ferrari career without a top three at the United States Grand Prix, but looked to be on course to break that streak at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, having qualified third.



But in a dramatic opening quarter, Hamilton was hit with a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage following an enthralling battle with rival Max Verstappen, which effectively consigned him to another podiumless weekend.



Why was Hamilton penalized?

LAP 6/71



VERSTAPPEN SIDE-BY-SIDE WITH HAMILTON! The Red Bull driver then takes to the grass, and so does the Ferrari further around the lap 😱



And then Bearman passes Verstappen! 👀#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/RD237ptrjL — Formula 1 (@F1) October 26, 2025

Hamilton was in front of the Red Bull driver entering Turn 1 as Verstappen dived to the inside with a late move.

Contact was made between the duo, but neither wanted to back down, remaining side-by-side for the switchback at Turn 2. It's here that Verstappen opted to skip across the grass to avoid contact but take the position.



At Turn 4, Hamilton went back on the attack to try and get the position back, but locked up and went into the run-off. Cutting the corner here to take the position, he was given a 10-second penalty.



MORE: FIA Investigation Announced After Scary F1 Near Miss

While he insisted that the start of the incident felt "like racing" despite the contact, Hamilton revealed his frustration at a perceived lack of consistency, given he was the only driver from a number who were penalized for corner cutting.



"I was fine there," said Hamilton, asked about the contact with Verstappen. "It was just the cutting. Then I'm the only one to get a 10-second penalty. It was kind of nuts."





Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Hamilton would eventually finish eighth, dropping behind Verstappen, Oliver Bearman, Oscar Piastri and both Mercedes drivers when serving his penalty at the first round of pitstops.



Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur weighed in on the penalty and questioned the severity of the punishment handed down to the Briton. “The penalty for Lewis, I think it is a bit harsh,” said Vasseur.



“For sure, he didn’t keep the line until the end, but he lost the car on the grass and it was not easy to maintain. But 10 seconds is very harsh, because this dropped us behind all the group, and we lost six or seven positions, but it is like it is.”



Verstappen was investigated for the contact and his own corner-cutting, but was ultimately deemed not guilty by the stewards.



The Latest F1 News

Lando Norris Booed By Crowd Despite Mexico City Grand Prix 'Masterclass'

F1 Standings After The Mexico Grand Prix 2025

F1 Mexico Grand Prix 2025: Full Results And Report After Crazy Race