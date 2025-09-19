Charles Leclerc Gives Honest Ferrari Admission Ahead Of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

For McLaren, who have picked up 12 wins as a constructor throughout 2025, the season has been a huge success. And to add on to that, they have a huge sponsorship deal coming their way next season.

Ferrari, on the other hand, once as dominant themselves, have been relegated to the sidelines.

Of the top four constructors this season and over the past few years, the Prancing Horses are the only team not to have picked up a feature race win in 2025.

Charles Leclerc sits fifth in the championship, while his teammate Lewis Hamilton, who moved to Ferrari this season, is 45 points behind him in sixth.

'I don’t know' if I can win, says Charles Leclerc, despite liking Baku 'a lot'

It has been a season of struggle for Leclerc, who only has one podium throughout the entire season. | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

In an interview with Sky Sport Italia's Davide Camicioli, Charles Leclerc was cautiously optimistic regarding his prospects.

On the potential of taking Ferrari's first win of the season and what would be the Italian constructor's maiden win at the circuit, Leclerc said:

“Do I think I can win? I don’t know. I definitely like Baku a lot, it’s a place where we’ve been strong even in years when it was difficult to be. So yes, I have hope, but from pole to victory there are still a lot of laps in between…”

He also spoke on the pace of Ferrari when compared to the other top constructors in the sport:

"We’ll see what’s possible and where we’ll be on the grid. We’re definitely not the best car. That’s McLaren, obviously, but I also expect big things from Red Bull and Verstappen. Here in qualifying we’ve done good things before, but that counts for little – after that comes the race, and there I’ll give it everything.”

On his friendship with Verstappen, who he has raced against and battled for world titles with in the junior categories, he said:

“There’s a lot of respect. We grew up together and have been rivals many times in the past. Unfortunately, in F1 we haven’t yet had the chance to fight properly, but I hope one day it will happen. Our duty is to have a car capable of going after them.”

Leclerc wants Ferrari's 'new era' in 2026 to 'start on the right foot'

Ferrari have not had a driver win a championship since 2004, where Michael Schumacher picked up his seventh, and final, championship. | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

As this season is most likely going to see Ferrari fail to pick up a race win thanks to the pace of the McLarens, Red Bull and occasionally Mercedes, the focus is on next season for the Maranello outfit.

On the regulation changes for next season, Leclerc admitted he was unsure of how Ferrari will cope, stating:

"If we win, I’ll love them to death. We’re trying to start a new era on the right foot, but the truth is there are too many question marks for everyone and we don’t know what it will be like.”