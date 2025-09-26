Charles Leclerc Weighs In On Reverse Grids And V8's

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has expressed his disapproval of the potential introduction of reverse grid formats on race weekends.

Formula 1 is reportedly considering increasing the number of sprint races from 2027, following the announcement of six sprint events scheduled for 2026.

But on top of that, F1 has looked at introducing reverse grids to try and attract a younger demographic into the sport.

Leclerc disagrees with reverse grids

The 27-year-old suggested that running reverse grids in sprint races might be the best way to test whether the format works. He emphasized that the shorter format and fewer points at stake don’t change the fundamental DNA of Formula 1.

"My personal opinion is that I think the amount of sprint races we have at the moment is good enough and I wouldn't want to go more than that," Leclerc said at last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. "The reverse grid... I don't know, not on a normal weekend at least.

"On a sprint weekend, why not consider for the sprint race but it's really not something that I see should be part of Formula 1's DNA. I think the way Formula 1 is at the moment is where I think it should stay and I don't think we've got to reinvent anything."

Leclerc calls for the reintroduction of V8 or V10 engines

On the flip side, when asked, he admitted he’d love to see Formula 1 bring back V8 or V10 engines, driven by childhood nostalgia.

"I would definitely prefer to go back to normal V8 or V10 engines and especially the noise, that's what I'm missing the most about the sport, that's what made me fall in love with the sport.

"I'm obviously from Monaco and I remember when the F1 cars were driving around Monaco back then, it gave me chills and now I don't think you have that feeling anymore, which is a shame."

But this opinion is deemed irrelevant for the time being, as F1 announced earlier in the month that they won't bring forward V8 engines as soon as 2029. The earliest time a new power unit would be 2031.