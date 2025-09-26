Lewis Hamilton Provides Heartbreaking Roscoe Update As Ferrari Forced Into Test Replacement

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has provided a health update on his dog Roscoe after being forced to miss Pirelli's latest tire test.

Hamilton was set to take the wheel of his Ferrari at Italy's Mugello circuit on Friday [September 26] as part of the test conducted by F1's tire manufacturer, but has instead skipped it to be with his beloved dog.



Roscoe has become a fan favourite having been pictured with Hamilton in the F1 paddock over the years, but the Briton asked social media followers for their "thoughts and prayers" after what were a "scary few hours" on Wednesday.



Roscoe's ill health

But it seems the situation has deteriorated and in a post to Instagram on Friday, Hamilton explained: "Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts.

"I want to keep you all updated. Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe. He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped.

"They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he’s in a coma. We don’t know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up. "I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support."

Hamilton replaced by Zhou as Haas and Ferrari swap

Oliver Bearman, Haas, during a Pirelli tire test at the Mugello circuit, Italy. | Pirelli

Hamilton was lined up to feature with teammate Charles Leclerc in the SF-25 mule car as Pirelli continues its development of tires for the 2026 season. But the Scuderia has been forced to call upon reserve driver Zhou Guanyu, who has been in the role since leaving Sauber and the F1 grid at the end of last season.

The Chinese driver was already at the venue having taken part in a TPC [testing of previous car] on Thursday alongside Leclerc's younger brother, Arthur.

Ferrari is being joined by Haas at Mugello - which hosted the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix - with the American team using former driver Romain Grosjean and F1TV pundit and former IndyCar race winner James Hinchcliffe as its drivers.



It marks Grosjean's first outing in F1 machinery since his horrifying crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, where he miraculously escaped from the burning wreckage of his Haas after a lap one collision with then-Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat.

Thursday's Pirelli running with Haas' regular drivers Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman was disrupted by afternoon rain.

