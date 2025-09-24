Felipe Drugovich Officially Joins Andretti For 2026 Formula E Season

Felipe Drugovich's move to Formula E is now official, after rumors emerged last week.

The Brazilian will be joining iconic outfit Andretti in 2026 after being Aston Martin's reserve driver for the past three seasons, but never getting the opportunity to start a race.

Andretti have won one championship in 2023, with Jake Dennis, while being an essential part of the series for a decade - having raced in Formula E since its inception.

Drugovich 'incredibly motivated' for upcoming season with Andretti

Now 25, Felipe Drugovich grabbed headlines in 2022 after winning the F2 Drivers' Championship that season, finishing 101 points ahead of second-placed Théo Pourchaire.

Since then, he has been part of Aston Martin, making appearances for the team in FP1 sessions but never lining up on the grid for the team as a replacement for full-time drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

Drugovich has made appearances in IMSA while gaining experience in F1. | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

His only experience racing since becoming an Aston Martin reserve has been part-time in the World Endurance Championship and IMSA, but Drugovich was able to score points on his debut as a stand-in at the Berlin E-Prix last season, leaving a lasting impression.

On his move, Drugovich stated:

"I’m so happy to announce that I’ll be joining Andretti Formula E, and I’m really excited about what’s ahead. My team and I have been in touch with Andretti ever since I won the Formula 2 title, so it’s great that we’ve managed to stay connected all this time and finally have the opportunity to work together."

On his lack of time actually driving since his championship win at the start of the decade, Drugovich was candid.

"It’s been far too long for me without racing, so I’m incredibly motivated to get back on a racetrack. It means a lot to know I’ll be competing in every session and not just serving as a reserve, as I have done the past few years. I’m very thankful to the entire Andretti Global organization for believing in my potential and for being so supportive... I’m confident this new chapter together will be a memorable one.” Drugovich on his opportunity

Andretti are clearly pleased with acquiring the South American's services for next year, with the organization's Formula E principal Roger Griffiths saying:

"He’s a fast and intelligent driver who has already demonstrated he can quickly adapt to the demands of the Championship, as we saw during his debut in Berlin. As we look at the re-development of the team under our new ownership structure, we see Felipe working alongside Jake as a hugely important part of both our present and our future in the series."

