COTA Boss Still Unsure Over F1 Sprints Despite Key Advantage

United States Grand Prix boss and Circuit of the Americas chairman Bobby Epstein has insisted the venue 'appreciates' the added value provided by sprint weekends.

The alternate race weekend format sees two practice sessions dropped to make way for what are essentially shortened versions of both qualifying and the grand prix.

Sprint races were trialed during the 2021 season with an initial run of three per season, but that has since been increased to six per campaign.

Fans 'warming up'

COTA hosts the fourth of the current season this weekend and its third in a row since its first in 2023, and explaining what it brings to the event, Epstein told select media including Grand Prix on SI: "I think it just gives more value to the ticket and for that, we appreciate it.

"I don't know that it has translated to a lot more in ticket sales, but the fans seem to be warming up to it. It wasn't immediately seen as a desirable asset and it didn't necessarily drive ticket sales, I would say it just increases the value of the ticket and gives people more, which we always appreciate."

When the sprints were initially introduced, Epstein wasn't as enthusiastic as others over their presence on the calendar, and while they have proven popular with fans, he still isn't sure that the format significantly boosts the promoters' position.

"I am still not sure that it drives ticket sales, but if they buy a weekend pass and they stay more hours at the circuit, that's better for us.

We’re so back 🤘 https://t.co/2sDvLaP8l0 — Circuit of The Americas (@COTA) October 13, 2025

"I don't know that people make a buying decision of whether they are coming to a grand prix because it has a sprint race or not.

"I still don't know that it's a key driver, but maybe it becomes one, and maybe it is becoming more so, and I have to look at the data and see if our Saturday ticket sales versus our Sunday or Friday sales have changed in terms of the attendance and scan rates.

"We just haven't seen it move the needle in terms of sales and demand, but I have no doubt that it is more entertainment and we are all about that."



Lewis Hamilton won the first sprint of the season at the Chinese Grand Prix for Ferrari, before Lando Norris came out on top at the Miami Grand Prix in his McLaren after rookie Kimi Antonelli had taken pole.

Max Verstappen was victorious in the third sprint at the Belgian Grand Prix.

