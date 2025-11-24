Ex-F1 Driver Mick Schumacher Makes Major Career Switch For 2026 Season

Former Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher will drive for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the 2026 IndyCar season.

The 26-year-old will embark on a new challenge in the United States after a two-year stint in the World Endurance Championship, during which he represented French manufacturer Alpine and achieved multiple podium finishes.

Schumacher's full-time entry will see him race at the iconic Indy 500 next May, joining teammates Graham Rahal and 2025 Rookie of the Year Louis Foster.

Mick Schumacher's newest motorsport challenge

Mick Schumacher RLL Test | Penske Entertainment: James Black

After struggling to hit the ground running with the Haas Formula 1 team following his Formula 2 title, Schumacher competed in the WEC, two very different forms of motorsport.

However, Schumacher took part in a test in Indianapolis last September, which offered the German the opportunity to return to single-seater racing.

“I am very pleased to confirm today that I will be competing in the IndyCar Series next year with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and will contest the entire season," Schumacher shared in an official statement.

"With my background in Formula 1 and endurance racing, as well as my many years of experience in various racing series, I have insights and knowledge that will certainly contribute to a great partnership.

Mick Schumacher Interview IndyCar | Penske Entertainment: Chris Jones

“RLL prepared me superbly during testing, and I’m convinced we can achieve a lot together. I was also immediately impressed by the car and the American style of motorsport, which seems more like pure, direct racing to me, and that’s exactly the aspect I’m really looking forward to.

"And of course, I’m curious about new experiences and always interested in broadening my horizons. A new journey begins here for me, and I’m looking forward to the start of the season.”

Schumacher’s upcoming season will see him compete in six oval races and 17 circuits he has never raced on before, presenting numerous challenges but also offering the opportunity to thrive in a series that is increasingly attracting drivers from Europe.

Mick Schumacher to race with number 47 in 2026

Haas driver Mick Schumacher of Germany races in to the Senna turn during free practice sessions at circuit Gilles Villeneuve. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Schumacher shared that he continues to represent the number 47 in IndyCar, the exact same number he chose when in Formula 1.

His choice carries sentimental value: it pays tribute to his father, the legendary seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher, whose favorite number was 7, combining it with Mick’s own favorite number.

Additionally, the total of all the birthdays of the Schumacher family members adds up to 47, giving the number further sentimental significance.

