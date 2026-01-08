Ex-Max Verstappen Mechanic Given Key Promotion As Audi Set To Make F1 History

Audi has handed Max Verstappen's former chief mechanic a promotion ahead of the German marque's maiden Formula 1 season, with the team set to complete a grid-wide first.



The manufacturing giant has taken over the former Sauber outfit in time for F1's new technical regulatory era dawning this term, with aerodynamic and power unit overhauls in effect.



Lee Stevenson was a part of Red Bull's squad for nearly 20 years and enjoyed success as part of the all-conquering team with Verstappen at the start of the decade, but left early in 2024 to join Sauber ahead of the transition into a fully-fledged Audi works team.



The Briton fulfilled the same role with Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber after the switch, but ahead of the new campaign, Stevenson has been promoted to become Audi's team manager, reporting to team principal Jonathan Wheatley, with whom he worked at Red Bull.



Getty Images / Sauber

Audi first to hit track

Audi will launch its season with a first look at the car livery on January 20 in Berlin, following in the trail of Red Bull and Racing Bulls, which will launch on January 15 in Detroit, and Haas, which has shifted its launch date to January 19.



The first official running of the year comes at the first pre-season test being conducted behind closed doors at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya the week following.



The team will become the first to hit the track, however, when completing one of its allocated filming days for the year at the same venue for a shakedown this Friday [January 9].



Audi earlier this week revealed it had successfully fired-up its first F1 power unit for the first time ,six days before Christmas, marking a significant milestone in its preparations for the upcoming campaign.



German Hulkenberg, who finally clinched his first F1 podium at the British Grand Prix last year, will again be partnered with Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto, who will be aiming to build upon the foundations put down during his rookie year on the F1 grid.



Audi and fellow new team Cadillac will have to wait until March 8 to get the first race under their belts, with Melbourne's Albert Park playing host to the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, with the calendar again taking in 24 races.



The Madring in Madrid is the only new venue on the schedule to make it two Spanish races this year, with Abu Dhabi again rounding out the season at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The Latest Formula 1 News

Jules Bianchi's Father Makes Desperate Plea After Theft

Audi Hits Major F1 Journey Milestone In "Relentless Pursuit Of Excellence"

Valtteri Bottas Set For Ferrari Drive Ahead Of F1 Season Opener

Sergio Perez Opens Up On Impossible Red Bull Task Ahead Of F1 Return