Formula 1 is back in the Netherlands for this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix as summer break ends and the final 10 races arrive, but what weather will the teams and drivers face at Zandvoort?



Rain has affected both of the last two runnings at the seaside resort venue: Max Verstappen expertly defied a start-of-the-race deluge to emerge victorious in front of his home crowd while the first two days of last year's event saw the weather play its part.

It looks as though that may well be the case again this year if the forecast from F1.com is anything to go by, with all three days set to be hit by rainfall.

That could help level the playing field for McLaren's rivals and especially Verstappen who has carved out a reputation as F1's current rainmaster. The Papaya squad did look imperious during the wet British Grand Prix in July, however.

Will Lando Norris come out on top here for a second year in a row? Let's see what the weather will be like as he tries to claw further ground back on teammate Oscar Piastri in the drivers' standings.

F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, August 29 - Free Practice 1 / Free Practice 2

Overcast conditions are expected with sporadic rainfall. 5-15mm of precipitation is expected.



FP1 temperatures estimated at 64 degrees Fahrenheit / 18 degrees Celsius.



FP2 temperatures estimated at 66-68 degrees Fahrenheit / 19 - 20 degrees Celsius.



Chance of rain: >80%

Saturday, August 30 - Free Practice 3 / Qualifying



Similar conditions to Friday though slightly cooler conditions expected. Another 5-15mm of rainfall predicted.



FP3 temperatures estimated at 60 degrees Fahrenheit / 16 degrees Celsius.



Qualifying temperatures estimated at 64 degrees Fahrenheit / 18 degrees Celsius.



Chance of rain: >80%

Sunday, August 31 - Race



Warmer temperatures forecast than on Saturday but still with a weather front passing across the region leading to a high probability of showers.

Maximum expected temperature of 66 degrees Fahrenheit / 19 degrees Celsius.



Chance of rain: 80%

Weather forecast information was accurate at the time of publish. Forecast is subject to change.

