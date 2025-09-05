Formula 1 returns to the Temple of Speed, Monza, for this weekend's Italian Grand Prix. After a thrilling return from summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix we are well on our way to another exciting race. What weather will the teams and drivers face at Monza?

For the past few years, Monza has been a traditionally dry and warm race with little to no chance of showers on track.

It looks as though this year is no different. The weekend will be sandwiched by periods of showers on Thursday, F1 Media Day, and the following week.... but all is set for a dry race this weekend.

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

In 2024, this weather spelled success for home hero's Ferrari with Charles Leclerc besting the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

As things stand, it will be a race of similar conditions, coming down to tire management as a key factor for managing a sunny and warm track.

F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, September 4 - Free Practice 1 / Free Practice 2

Dry, mostly sunny conditions for the F1 sessions with rain having shifted to very early Friday morning.

FP1 temperature expected 79 Degrees Fahrenheit/ 26 Degrees Celsius

FP2 temperature expected 79 Degrees Fahrenheit/ 26 Degrees Celsius

Chance of rain: 60% (NOT impacting Free Practice Sessions)

Saturday, September 5- Free Practice 3 / Qualifying

Dry, mostly sunny conditions with passing clouds throughout the day.

FP3 temperature expected 79 Degrees Fahrenheit/ 26 Degrees Celsius

Qualifying temperature expected 79 Degrees Fahrenheit/ 26 Degrees Celsius

Chance of rain: 0%

Sunday, September 6 - Race

Dry, mostly sunny conditions with a light wind to the south.

Race start temperature expected 81 Degrees Fahrenheit/ 27 Degrees Celsius

Chance of rain: 0%

Weather forecast information was accurate at the time of publish. Forecast is subject to change.

The Autodromo Nazionale Monza located in Italy is one of the most historic tracks on the F1 calendar and held it's very first race back in1950, holding 74 races in total from 1950-1979 and 1981 to present day. Find more information on the Monza Circuit.

