F1 Driver Stares Down Race Ban After Italian Grand Prix Penalty

Oliver Bearman was slapped with a 10-second penalty for an incident during the Italian Grand Prix, but his pain may extend further than the Monza event.

The Haas driver finished outside the points following the punishment which was handed out for an incident with Carlos Sainz.

Bearman was defending from the Williams driver into the Roggia chicane in the final quarter of the race, but as Sainz went to the outside, the Briton's right-front tangled with the right rear of the Spaniard's machine and saw both of them rotating.

Stewards explain penalty



Oliver Bearman, Haas, chats with Carlos Sainz, Williams, before the 2025 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza. | Haas F1 Team

Both drivers were able to continue and would eventually miss out on points, finishing 11th and 12th in Sainz's favor after the 10 seconds were applied.



Explaining the decision to give Bearman the 10-second penalty, a stewards' report read: "Car 55 [Sainz] attempted to overtake Car 87 [Bearman] on the outside into Turn 4 and had its front axle ahead of the front axle of Car 87 at the apex, thereby earning the right to the racing line.



"The driver of Car 87 defended his position on the inside instead of giving up the position and caused the collision.



"The Stewards determine that the driver of Car 87 is predominantly at fault and therefore the standard penalty for such incidents is applied."



LAP 40/53



Contact between Sainz and Bearman and they both go spinning round at the Roggia Chicane 💥#F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/XFvINKaiW8 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 7, 2025

Crucially for Bearman, the two penalty points added to his license take him to 10 for the rolling 12-month period.

If F1 drivers reach 12 penalty points in that period then a race ban will be administered. For Bearman, he now has to keep his nose clean until November 1.

He picked up two points when standing in for Haas predecessor Kevin Magnussen at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix last year when he collided with now-Alpine driver Franco Colapinto's Williams.



Dane Magnussen was ironically the last driver to face a race ban for reaching 12 penalty points in a year, with Bearman also deputising at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last season.

