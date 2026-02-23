F1 Legend Damon Hill Returns To Williams For 2026

Williams has announced the return of 1996 Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill to the team as an official ambassador.

Hill joins his role on the 30th anniversary of his iconic title triumph and will dovetail the commitment with his media work, having joined BBC radio for much of last season.

The Briton was a key factor in one of Williams' most successful periods in F1, graduating from a test and reserve role to partner Alain Prost in 1993, securing a maiden victory at that year's Hungarian Grand Prix.

A legend returns

Atlassian Williams F1 Team

Having steered the team to the constructors' championship the following year after the tragic death of Ayrton Senna at the San Marino Grand Prix, he missed out on the drivers' title after a controversial collision with then-Benetton driver Michael Schumacher at the season finale at Adelaide, Australia, as the German earned the first of seven championships.

Hill's time in the spotlight came in 1996, however, with eight wins leading him to the title in emotional fashion as he joined father Graham as the first father-son world champions in F1 history - a feat only replicated by Nico Rosberg, after dad Keke won for Williams in 1982.



Williams team principal James Vowles said: “It’s an honour to welcome Damon back to Atlassian Williams F1 Team as an Ambassador. Few individuals represent this team quite like him. Damon played a defining role in one of the most successful eras in our history, becoming a World Champion with Williams and leaving a legacy that continues to inspire the team today."



Hill joins existing ambassadors Jamie Chadwick and Jacques Villeneuve, the Canadian having been Hill's teammate in the 1996 season before securing a title of his own after the Briton had departed in 1997.



A true icon of our history, returns home 🏡



We are proud to announce that 1996 Formula 1 World Champion and 22x Grand Prix winner Damon Hill, is returning to the team as an Official Ambassador. Welcome back, Damon 💙



Head to the 🔗 https://t.co/ojxeJaPQOC for full details. pic.twitter.com/KSQMk42SQA — Atlassian Williams F1 Team (@WilliamsF1) February 23, 2026

"We’re also delighted that Jamie Chadwick and Jacques Villeneuve will continue with us as Ambassadors," Vowles added. "Together, they form an impressive line-up that reflects everything Williams stands for: our history, our commitment to opening doors and developing talent, and our ambition to compete at the very highest level again.

"Having figures like them representing Williams as we move forward is something we’re immensely proud of.”



Hill added, “Williams is truly a special place for me and where some of the defining moments of my career took place. I feel incredibly lucky to have been part of this sport and to have achieved what I did, and returning as an Ambassador is a real privilege. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the team’s history and help to support its legacy and future.”

Chadwick will also advise Williams' new F1 Academy driver Jade Jacquet, helping provide support and development aid as she embarks on her first season in the series.

