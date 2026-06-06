F1 Monaco Grand Prix: FP3 Results and Report as Mercedes Topples Ferrari Dominance

Formula 1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli put Mercedes back on top as Ferrari's Friday dominance was overturned in final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Italian set a benchmark time of 1:12.720s to beat Charles Leclerc by 0.327s, with Lewis Hamilton third in the second Ferrari.

George Russell was fourth as Mercedes underlined its improvement overnight, with eyes now turning to the all-important qualifying hour.

Mercedes turns the tables

Despite the Scuderia's dominance on Friday, Hamilton and Leclerc were first to hit the track on Saturday - without team leader Fred Vasseur in attendance as the Frenchman was kept under observation in hospital.

Scuderia Ferrari

Cars were circulating on the soft tires, but with the track opened up for local traffic overnight, the circuit was green and it showed in the times - Leclerc going fastest with only a 1:15.184s.

But laptime was the least of Valtteri Bottas' problems, the Cadillac driver complaining of smoke from his right-front brake. That was a concern given teammate Sergio Perez's fiery end to Friday's running with a similar issue, though the Finn was able to return to the garage.

Just minutes later, Perez radioed his team to say, "I'm catching fire on my left brake". That signaled a potentially fundamental issue for the American outfit to solve before qualifying and the race.

Track improvement was shown even just 10 minutes in as Hamilton chipped away at his laptime, moving seven-tenths faster than anyone else despite a slower final sector compared to his opening gambit. That lap was still over a second away from Friday's best effort.

Mercedes had struggled for pace on Friday, but by the halfway mark in the final session, the outlook was far more positive for the championship leaders with Antonelli fastest and Russell third.

The outlook was less positive for Franco Colapinto, though, who lost the back end of his Alpine at the hairpin and connected with the barriers. The Argentine was able to get back to the pits, albeit with some work for his mechanics to do.

A spin for Colapinto at the hairpin and he clips the barrier with the rear! 😱🔄#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/fiqzaywEMV — Formula 1 (@F1) June 6, 2026

Russell wasn't having a straightforward run in the Mercedes, as a kiss of the wall exiting La Piscine was followed moments later by a near-miss with the wall at La Rascasse as he came across a slow-moving Carlos Sainz.

The Spaniard's team-mate Alex Albon was the next to find an escape road this weekend as he went straight on at Sainte-Devote, though he was able to recover.

Then, with 15 minutes to go, red flags were triggered when Oliver Bearman crashed heavily at Massenet and while all four wheels remained connected, the rear wing was crumpled and removed.

The Haas driver had gone wide when passing Russell on a flying lap, kicking up the dirt off-line and rotating into the barrier, leaving his mechanics with a race against time to prepare for qualifying later in the day.

"I'm sorry guys, it's the f---ing bottoming," was the disgruntled message to his race engineer, Bearman clearly devastated by the situation.

Ollie Bearman crashes out of FP3 😱



Here is how the moment happened at Massenet 👇#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/S7ME5vNxft — Formula 1 (@F1) June 6, 2026

Such was the great work by the marshals at Massenet, the car had been cleared within a few minutes but a message from the FIA explained that the guard rail had been damaged, with an inspection being conducted onsite by race director Rui Marques.

The session restarted with four minutes remaining, leading to a sprint to the end of the pitlane for optimum track position - a race won by Cadillac, with Perez ahead of Bottas.

But the track had regressed in the delay and no improvements came, leaving Antonelli on top.

Leclerc was second despite bemoaning the performance of his brakes, with Hamilton third ahead of Russell.

Max Verstappen was almost a second down for Red Bull, with Oscar Piastri next in the lead McLaren.

Gabriel Bortoleto continued Audi's fine weekend with seventh, beating Isack Hadjar and Lando Norris, who both had curtailed Fridays after an incident and a mechanical issue, respectively.

Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top 10 in the second Audi.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2026: FP3 Results

Position Driver / Team Gap [s] 1 Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 1:12.720 2 Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.327 3 Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.331 4 George Russell / Mercedes +0.763 5 Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.942 6 Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.978 7 Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi +1.100 8 Isack Hadjar / Red Bull +1.157 9 Lando Norris / McLaren +1.286 10 Nico Hulkenberg / Audi +1.330 11 Esteban Ocon / Haas +1.558 12 Carlos Sainz / Williams +1.616 13 Pierre Gasly / Alpine +1.760 14 Oliver Bearman / Haas +1.767 15 Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +1.867 16 Alex Albon / Williams +2.081 17 Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls +2.198 18 Sergio Perez / Cadillac +2.225 19 Franco Colapinto / Alpine +2.459 20 Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac +2.731 21 Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +2.847 22 Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +3.201