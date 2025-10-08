F1 Serves Up a Tasty New Partnership With Popular Social Media Star

Formula 1 has adapted to their new age of exponential growth in popularity over the past few years. With much of fan culture living in the social world of Instagram, TikTok, X, and Youtube, F1's content has pivoted in an exciting and refreshing way.

For the past few seasons, we've watched numerous Formula 1 teams and drivers collaborate with influencers and celebrities, star in hilarious TikTok edits, start podcasts, and more to remain relevant and top of mind for new-age F1 fans.

In a social campaign of their own, Formula 1 has inked a partnership with ultra-viral social sensation, Amelia Dimoldenberg, host and creator of Chicken Shop Date to create a new series titled Passenger Princess.

Amelia Learns to Drive with the 'Ultimate' Driving Instructors

The four part Passenger Princess video series will feature Amelia Dimoldenberg accompanied by Formula 1 drivers Oscar Piastri (current F1 Drivers' Championship Leader), Oliver Bearman, Carlos Sainz, and George Russell who will help her "on the pursuit of a driving license."

Amelia, known for her quick wit and dry humor, has amassed over 5.3 Million followers on her Chicken Shop Date channel where she goes on 'dates' with celebrities over a heaping serving of chicken. In addition, Amelia runs her own production company, Dimz Inc. that produces several other shows.

She's no stranger to F1, either. Dimoldenberg's 'Date' with Lando Norris raked in over 4.4 Million views.

When asked why this collaboration is important to her, Dimoldenberg shared her thoughts.

“My dream has always been to tell stories and work with great collaborators, so I’m proud to be working with such an iconic and recognised brand as F1 on this latest original series." Amelia Dimoldenberg, Dimz Inc

Formula 1 Views this Partnership as a Nod to New, Young Fans

It goes without saying that Formula 1 has experienced exponential growth globally, but the demographic that stands out — that Formula 1 has frankly struggled to reach with their own marketing — are the younger generation.

With a plethora of content at the hands of young F1 fans and created by other F1 fans, Formula 1 is marking the Passenger Princess series as a way to 'entice' this audience according to Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1.

"This collaboration with Dimz Inc. marks the latest partnership from Formula 1 to engage with its rapidly growing demographic of young fans. Passenger Princess will combine Amelia’s wit and charm with the drama and excitement of Formula 1 at one of the sport’s most iconic circuits. We can’t wait for fans to see it.” Emily Prazer, CCO, Formula 1

The choice of Amelia Dimoldenberg, specifically, speaks to the data-driven decision making of Formula 1. According to Formula 1, out of 853 million global fans, 43% are under 35 years old and 42% are female.

What makes this move even more notable as a divestment from most of F1's content strategy is that Formula 1 is allowing her to host the content on her own profile. This strategy feels both modern and fan-centric, one that is likely to resonate.

The first episode of Passenger Princess will go live on Youtube on Wednesday, October 15th, just before the United States Grand Prix in Texas.

