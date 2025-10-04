F1 Stewards Deliver Lewis Hamilton Investigation Verdict

Lewis Hamilton has escaped punishment after a stewards investigation following final practice for Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion was placed under investigation for allegedly failing to comply with red flag conditions after Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson crashed at Turn 7.

But with no further action being taken, Hamilton can enter qualifying with the knowledge he will keep the position he takes at the end of Saturday's running.

When Lawson damaged his car for the second time this weekend, drivers were forced to slow and then return to the pitlane.

But Hamilton was investigated after attacking the pit entry following an instruction from Ferrari race engineer Ricardo Adami.



The situation was similar to when Oliver Bearman was penalized at the British Grand Prix for attacking the entry to the pitlane, albeit he crashed in treacherous conditions and was frowned upon by the stewards.



Investigation Verdict

Scuderia Ferrari

After investigating, the stewards' report read: "During the red flag period following the incident involving Car 30 (LAW), HAM appeared to be travelling at a notably high speed.



"However, analysis of the telemetry data showed that between the display of the red flag and the entry to the pit lane, HAM remained above the required minimum time as stipulated by Article 37.6a of the 2025 FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.



"Regarding the pit lane entry, the car’s speed was marginally higher than that of other cars in comparable situations, but the driver maintained full car control at all times and did not drive in a manner that could be considered unsafe.

"While the Stewards consider that a greater reduction of speed would have been desirable under the circumstances, it is concluded that there is no evidence of a breach of the applicable regulations."

Ferrari found itself in hot water when it released Charles Leclerc into the path of Lando Norris' McLaren in second practice at the Marina Bay Circuit, with the stewards slapping the Italian marque with a fine.



Hamilton was only given a grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix two races ago after failing to adhere to the race director's instructions in the Netherlands, attacking the pitlane too aggressively during his reconnaissance laps to the grid at Zandvoort and compromising his race at Monza.



Ferrari heads into qualifying having finished eighth and 10th fastest in the final practice session, with Hamilton faster than Leclerc, though conditions in the daylight are different to what will be faced in Saturday night's qualifying.

