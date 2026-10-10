F1 Qualifying Results for the 2026 Singapore GP

The Singapore Grand Prix has already kicked off in exciting fashion with a sprint race that saw Max Verstappen take victory, hot off his win from the Bahrain Grand Prix that was held in Malaysia last week.

While this won't have any consequences for the lead of the championship, as Kimi Antonelli leads the rest of the field, it seems that Red Bull Racing are the ones to watch heading into the race around Marina Bay.

This morning, a shocking nine drivers failed to finish. This includes Antonelli's Mercedes teammate George Russell, who crashed on Lap 1, and Oscar Piastri, who was taken out by his teammate, Lando Norris. Alex Albon, Gabriel Bortoleto, both Cadillacs, Isack Hadjar, Franco Colapinto, and Lance Stroll also did not finish the race.

George Russell Mercedes | Mercedes-Benz Media

Due to the sheer volume of post-sprint investigations, among other factors, the Qualifying session was then delayed by 30 minutes. In the end, it was Max Verstappen who will start on pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix tomorrow, followed by both Ferraris, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

F1 Qualifying Results: Q1

In the opening moments of the session, we had our first moment, with Esteban Ocon nearly hitting the wall during his warm-up lap at Turn 13. This was followed by a similar incident involving Lance Stroll and Isack Hadjar, who had various technical issues.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Hadjar was forced to retire due to mechanical issues and was not able to set a time during the session. This comes on the heels of Hadjar missing a handful of races due to an injury. Other than Hadjar, all of the likely suspects made it through to Q2, with the Aston Martins, Cadillacs, and Alex Albon falling at the first hurdle.

Position Driver/ Team Gap to Q2 [s] 17. Alonso / Aston Martin +0.054 18. Albon / Williams +0.120 19. Stroll / Aston Martin +0.777 20. Perez / Cadillac +0.954 21. Bottas / Cadillac +1.815 22. Isack Hadjar / Red Bull No time

F1 Qualifying Results: Q2

There were significantly fewer incidents in the Q2 session as the track continued to dry from the rain throughout the day and the evening. Both Alpines were looking to advance their 'good luck' streak during this second half of the season, but Colapinto 'slapped' the wall, knocking him out in Q2.

Both Audi and Haas have shown improved pace, but also fell at the second hurdle. There was a bonus position, so to speak, available in Q3 with Hadjar out in Q1... and, arguably, Gasly took it. Although Racing Bulls also made it through to Q3.

As the session ended, it looked like the pole position could go to Ferrari or Red Bull in the final session.

Position Driver/ Team Gap to Q3 [s] 11. Hulkenberg / Audi +0.182 12. Bearman / Haas +0.306 13. Ocon / Haas +0.721 14. Sainz / Williams +0.924 15. Bortoleto / Audi +1.056 16. Colapinto / Alpine +1.185

F1 Qualifying Results: Q3

Mercedes went out early to try to get clear laps and provide a slipstream to Antonelli, whose pace hasn't matched up to the Ferraris' and Max Verstappen's. It's important to note that Russell will be taking an engine penalty that will send him to the back of the grid, regardless of where he qualifies.

Max Verstappen Red Bull | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen continued his incredible weekend in Singapore with a pole position that no other driver could touch. This is his first pole position in Singapore, one of the only tracks that Verstappen has never won.

Position Driver / Team Gap to Pole [s] 1. Verstappen / Red Bull - 2. Leclerc / Ferrari +0.054 3. Hamilton / Ferrari +0.123 4. Antonelli / Mercedes +0.189 5. Norris / McLaren +0.339 6. Russell / Mercedes +0.374 (will go to back for engine penalty) 7. Piastri / McLaren +0.487 8. Gasly / Alpine +0.852 9. Lawson / Racing Bulls +0.996 10. Lindblad / Racing Bulls +1.408

The Singapore Grand Prix will begin at 8:00 AM ET tomorrow, Sunday, October 11, with Max Verstappen on pole. He will chase his first win on this track, one of only two tracks in the 2026 F1 season where he does not have a win.