Ferrari Punishment Revealed After Investigation Into Bizarre Pitlane Incident

Ferrari has been fined €10,000 [$11,739] for the incident involving Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris during second practice for the Singapore Grand Prix.

FP2 was heavily disrupted after two separate crashes for Mercedes driver George Russell and then Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson, who both sustained damage to their cars and took no further part in the session.

With teams rushing to return to the track at the final session restart after 22 minutes were lost, Ferrari fed Leclerc into the path of Norris in the pitlane, leading to a bizarre crash that left the McLaren driver needing a replacement front wing.

After an investigation into the incident, the stewards deemed Ferrari to blame and dealt out a hefty fine.

The investigation report read: "After a red flag period, several cars exited their garages. Car 16 (LEC) was initially instructed by a team member to leave his pit box.

"At that moment however, it was overlooked that car 4 (NOR) was already passing in the fast lane, approaching the Ferrari pit box and directly into the path of LEC. The team member, who was responsible for the safe conduct of releasing car 16, misjudged the situation and gave unclear instructions to LEC, who could not see NOR’s car. As a result, both cars collided in the fast lane.



"Having noted precedents for this type of breach, the Stewards are of the view that this breach warrants a more severe penalty than previously applied hence the penalty above is imposed."

Both drivers would be able to return to the track in the final quarter of the session to post a representative qualifying simulation time, with Norris fifth and Leclerc ninth.

Giving his view on the incident, the Monegasque explained: "My camera was on my face so I couldn't see to double-check with my mechanic and speaking with him, I think there was a bit of confusion with the two McLarens going out.

"It looked like they were going out at the same time so he thought they would go out a bit slower, so I didn't have the message to stop and in these cases, you rely on the team.

"But these kinds of things happen. It was also a tricky moment because with all the red flags, everybody was in such a rush to get out and do some laps. So it was a combination of things. It is not something you want but these things happen."

