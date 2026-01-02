Ferrari Driver Dropped For 2026 F1 Season After One-Year Stint

2025 was a year that saw many unexpected events, none bigger than the Drivers' Championship claimed by Lando Norris in his McLaren after a three-way title fight.

The transfer market was also hectic, with Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari at the start of the year following a legendary stint with Mercedes, where he won six championships over the course of 11 years.

2026 has seen less drama in terms of drivers leaving and joining teams, with Sergio Pérez and Valterri Bottas' move to new boys Cadillac arguably the most interesting, but one Ferrari driver has left Formula One to minimal fanfare.

Zhou Guanyu leaves Ferrari role after only one season

Zhou Guanyu was more well-known for his time donning the green of Sauber than the red of Ferrari. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Chinese racer Zhou Guanyu was one of two reserve drivers for Ferrari in the 2025 season, alongside Antonio Giovinazzi.

Both drivers had previous experience in Formula One for the same team, with Zhou having raced for Sauber between 2022 and 2024, having replaced Giovinazzi at the start of his tenure.

The 26-year-old only managed 16 points in three seasons for a struggling Sauber team, who had naming partnerships with both motorsport icons Alfa Romeo and gambling site Stake while Zhou was with the team.

Zhou's role at Ferrari was to fill in for either of the main drivers, Charles Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton, if either was unavailable for a given race, as well as to support simulator work for the team. He was part of the Ferrari Driver Academy from 2015 to 2018, meaning he was familiar with the Maranello base the squad operates out of.

It is unknown what necessarily led to the team and driver parting ways, with Ferrari uploading a post on to their X (formerly Twitter) account on January 2.

Grateful for Zhou Guanyu’s commitment and contribution as Ferrari Reserve Driver this season! Wishing him all the best ahead 🤝 pic.twitter.com/mxmyYlW0O6 — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 2, 2026

Receiving over 11,000 likes and 1,000 reposts, Zhou's response was the most liked comment, reading 'Grazie! All the best & see you around!', indicating that the split was mutual and both parties seemed okay with the decision.

Grazie! All the best & see you around! — 周冠宇 | Zhou Guanyu 🇨🇳 (@ZhouGuanyu24) January 2, 2026

A replacement driver, if there is to be one, has not been named, and one racer in reserve might be seen as more money-friendly than having two, in the long term.

Where Zhou's future will lead him is unconfirmed, with rumors circulating that he is to be taking the reserve role at Cadillac due to a cryptic Instagram upload by the American team with his car number, 24, featured in the eye seen in the post.

