Martin Brundle Delivers 'Surprise' View On Key Lewis Hamilton Change

Former Formula 1 driver-turned-pundit Martin Brundle has revealed his 'surprise' over a key move made by Ferrari over the winter.

The Scuderia will enter the new technical regulatory era in 2026, hoping to improve upon a disappointing 2025 campaign that saw it winless across the 24-race calendar - Charles Leclerc securing the only pole position.

Though Lewis Hamilton did take victory in the Chinese Grand Prix sprint in round two of the year, the seven-time champion struggled throughout his maiden campaign with the Italian marque as what was supposed to be a fairytale turned into largely a nightmare.

Scuderia Ferrari

For the first time in his F1 career, Hamilton failed to take a podium in a grand prix, finishing sixth in the drivers' standings.

The Briton had a fractious relationship with race engineer Ricardo Adami for much of the year, with agitated team radio messages regularly broadcast on the world feed.

As had been widely expected, Adami will be replaced for the new season and moved into a new role within the company. No replacement has been announced ahead of Hamilton's first laps in the new Ferrari at the first pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next week - held behind closed doors.

Brundle's judgement

"I'm surprised it probably didn't happen a bit earlier, really, judging by all the things that were going on last year," Brundle told Sky Sports UK.

"Lewis needs to go there with a team so that at least they understand 'Lewis speak' when he's inside the car, what it all means, and to interpret what Lewis really needs behind the wheel. Just listening to the radio and watching the performance, although they obviously put a varnish on it through last season, something needed to change."

Ferrari will launch its 2026 challenger, the SF-26, on Friday, January 23, before the first test in Barcelona.

Seen here first 👀 with all the right details! pic.twitter.com/0bnhnRHAKz — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 22, 2026

There will then be two three-day tests at the Bahrain International Circuit in February, the first of which will be public but not broadcast live, where teams will continue to acclimate to the new aerodynamic and power unit regulations ahead of the start of the new season.

Albert Park again hosts the first round, the Australian Grand Prix, while just one new venue has been added to the calendar, the Madring in Madrid, Spain, which is set for its inaugural race in September.

The season finishes in Abu Dhabi.

