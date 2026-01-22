Legendary F1 Boss Gives Verdict On Power Unit Controversy

Legendary former Formula 1 team principal and F1 managing director Ross Brawn has provided his view on the pre-season furor around the new power unit regulations.

Controversy has already taken over F1 headlines with Mercedes and Red Bull-Ford suspected of finding a trick regarding compression ratios.



It is said that manufacturers have found a way to ensure the ratios are measured within the 16:1 limit at ambient temperatures, only for the actual running ratio to surpass that ceiling at higher temperatures.

If so, it would provide an advantage on-track for any teams running Mercedes or Red Bull-Ford power and while the sport's governing body, the FIA, has so far reportedly sided with Mercedes and Red Bull, talks are being held on Thursday [January 22] to discuss the matter after complaints from Ferrari, Audi and Honda.

"Always something to argue about"

Mercedes-Benz Media

Brawn, who was behind another controversial rule loophole that saw the team bearing his name emerge with a huge advantage early in 2009 despite being underdogs when running a double diffuser, was in attendance at the Autosport Awards in London, England, to receive the Gold Medal Award.



Asked by Autosport for his views on the newest engine controversy, Brawn replied: "I think that's standard fare for Formula 1, isn't it? There is always something to argue about. Someone gets an idea or an innovation and others get frustrated by it. I think that's just standard practice."



Speaking to Sky Sports UK, he added: "As it's been described to me, it just sounds like a clever interpretation of the regulations. For the other teams, the best form of defence is attack."

Mercedes power gets its debut on track

The sound of 2026 🔊



A526 hits the track for the first time. pic.twitter.com/uOB3M6l0HA — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) January 21, 2026

Mercedes power was run for the first time in 2026 when Alpine performed a shakedown at Silverstone on Wednesday [January 21], the team based in Enstone, England, ditching Renault power at the end of last season.



While Alpine will reveal its livery on Friday [January 23], Mercedes launched its color scheme on Thursday and will perform a shakedown of its own ahead of the behind-closed-doors first pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next week.



Two further pre-season tests follow at the Bahrain International Circuit before the first round of a 24-race calendar is held at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.



Lando Norris and McLaren are the reigning drivers' and constructors' champions, powered to victory by Mercedes.

