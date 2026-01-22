Mercedes Gives First Look At New F1 Livery Ahead Of Official Launch

Mercedes has revealed the livery it will run in the 2026 Formula 1 season in a series of digital renders released on social media.



The German manufacturer enters the new campaign, rumored to be one of the favorites, if the suggested strength of its new power unit is to be believed.



A supposed trick with the compression ratio of its new engine, under F1's latest regulatory era, could give Mercedes an advantage over rivals, with the W17 joined by McLaren, Williams and Alpine in running the powertrain.



Mercedes livery unveiled



In what is a striking livery, Mercedes will run in its now-traditional black, silver and green colors this year.



A black base is adorned with silver stars on the engine cover and silver blocks on the top of the sidepods, leading towards what becomes a predominantly silver nose structure. Green flashes accentuate the livery.



"Formula 1 will undergo significant change in 2026, and we are prepared for that transition," explained team principal and CEO Toto Wolff.



"The new regulations demand innovation and absolute focus across every area of performance. Our work on the new car, and the long-term development of the Power Unit and advanced sustainable fuels with PETRONAS, reflects that approach.



"Releasing the first images of the W17 is simply the next step in that process. It represents the collective, sustained effort of our teams in Brixworth and Brackley. We will continue to push hard in the months ahead."



Mercedes will hold an official season launch event after the first pre-season test, which takes place behind closed doors at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya at the end of January.



Two further pre-season tests at the Bahrain International Circuit then take place after the team's launch before the first race weekend of the campaign at the Australian Grand Prix.



F1 Academy champion Pin earns promotion

Reigning F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin has been promoted from the junior programme to become an official Mercedes development driver for the new season.



The French driver emerged victorious from the all-female series last year and, in her new role, she will help support George Russell and Kimi Antonelli through simulator and trackside duties, as well as help the new Mercedes F1 Academy representative.



"I'm very proud and grateful to take on the role of development driver with the Mercedes team," said Pin.



"My two years as part of the junior programme have helped me grow as a driver and this is a fantastic next step in my career. I'm excited to keep working with everyone at Brackley and Brixworth and progressing toward future opportunities, both on and off track.



"I also want to say a big thank you to everyone at F1 Academy in helping me reach this position. The series provides a brilliant platform for female drivers, and I am honoured to be collecting the championship trophy this evening.



"As I continue my own journey in motorsport, I know there will be more incredible women following in my wheel tracks and I wish them all the very best of luck for the season ahead."

