Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix Strategy Guide

Max Verstappen will start the Italian Grand Prix from pole position after a record-breaking Saturday at Monza.

The Red Bull driver pipped Lando Norris to top spot as he set the fastest lap in F1 history. Oscar Piastri starts third in the second McLaren.

But what strategies do F1 tire provider Pirelli believe to be the best routes to success in the race?

One-stopper the best way to go

Pirelli F1

Pirelli chose the softest three tire compounds for this weekend's race but despite that, on paper it looks like a simple one-stop affair.

Four possible strategies have been provided by the Italian tire manufacturer, with the preferred option to run the mediums at the start before switching to the hard tires at the pitstop. That window opens between laps 22 and 28.

Reversing that strategy will see an optimum switch from hard to medium between laps 28 and 34.

For anyone wanting to try something different, starting in the mediums could see a stint stretched to between laps 32 and 38 before a final stint on soft tires, while Pirelli has provided the same pitstop window for those wishing to go hard-soft.

Safety car periods could promote a chance to pit more than once, with the tire decisions then coming down to which tire sets have been saved by each driver across the weekend so far.

Tire sets remaining

Pirelli F1

While most of the field has one new set of each of the hard and medium, polesitter Verstappen does have an advantage of being more flexible than his rivals around him.

Red Bull has managed to save both available sets of hard tires for the race just incase conditions promote a two-stop strategy.

It also gives the Dutchman more flexibility around the timing of safety cars or red flags, meaning he could easily swap to new rubber at virtually any point of the contest and not need to worry about whether the tire will reach the end.

Most drivers that failed to reach the top 10 in qualifying will have at least one new set of softs to use if needed.

Outliers are Mercedes, with both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli having both a new and used set of mediums at their disposal.

Isack Hadjar could be aggressive from the back of the grid, with the Racing Bull having only a used set of hards to play with but two new sets of mediums and softs alike.

