F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix Starting Grid At Monza
Max Verstappen will start from pole position for the Italian Grand Prix after a stellar performance in qualifying.
The four-time Formula 1 world champion narrowly edged out McLaren's Lando Norris at the death on Saturday, with championship leader Oscar Piastri having to settle for third.
Charles Leclerc carries Ferrari's best hope for success in front of the adoring Tifosi from fourth on the grid, with Lewis Hamilton dropping to 10th from fifth after his penalty from the Dutch Grand Prix.
Mercedes duo George Russell and Kimi Antonelli occupy row three ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto, who again shone for Sauber.
Fernando Alonso is eighth for Aston Martin despite fears that the AMR25 would be too draggy to be competitive at Monza, while Yuki Tsunoda will hope to continue his points-scoring form from Zandvoort last weekend.
Racing Bulls has taken the chance to introduce a new power unit into the pool for Isack Hadjar after he failed to reach Q2, while Alpine has also changed PU for Pierre Gasly after he was just 19th in qualifying.
Both drivers will therefore start from the pitlane.
Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Position
Driver / Team
1.
Max Verstappen / Red Bull
2.
Lando Norris / McLaren
3.
Oscar Piastri / McLaren
4.
Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
5.
George Russell / Mercedes
6.
Kim Antonelli / Mercedes
7.
Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber
8.
Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
9.
Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull
10.
Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
11.
Oliver Bearman / Haas
12.
Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber
13.
Carlos Sainz / Williams
14.
Alex Albon / Williams
15.
Esteban Ocon / Haas
16.
Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
17.
Franco Colapinto / Alpine
18.
Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
Pitlane
Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls
Pitlane
Pierre Gasly / Alpine
How To Watch 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix
Date: Sunday, September 7
Start Time: 09:00 a.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. Local
TV: ESPN / ESPN + (US), Sky Sports (UK), Viaplay TV (Netherlands), RTBF (Belgium), Sky Italia (Italy), DAZN (Spain, Portugal, Japan), Canal+ (France), Sky Germany / RTL (Germany), beIN Sports (Turkey), Bandeirantes (Brazil), SuperSport (Africa), Tencent (China), RDS / RDS2 / TNS (Canada), Fox Sports Mexico (Mexico), Fuji TV (Japan), Fox Sports / Foxtel (Australia)
Stream: F1 TV
In the United States, ESPN will broadcast TV coverage of the entire F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix weekend.
More On F1 The Italian Grand Prix
- Qualifying Winners & Losers: F1 2025 Italian GP Qualifying Winners And Losers
- Key Takeaways From Qualifying: 5 Key Takeaways From F1 Italian Grand Prix Qualifying
- Qualifying Results: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: Full Qualifying Results And Report
- Monza Track Guide: F1 Italian Grand Prix: Autodromo Nazionale Monza Track Guide
Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI. Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.Follow ewangale