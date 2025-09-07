F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix Starting Grid At Monza

Max Verstappen will start from pole position for the Italian Grand Prix after a stellar performance in qualifying.

The four-time Formula 1 world champion narrowly edged out McLaren's Lando Norris at the death on Saturday, with championship leader Oscar Piastri having to settle for third.

Charles Leclerc carries Ferrari's best hope for success in front of the adoring Tifosi from fourth on the grid, with Lewis Hamilton dropping to 10th from fifth after his penalty from the Dutch Grand Prix.

Mercedes duo George Russell and Kimi Antonelli occupy row three ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto, who again shone for Sauber.

Fernando Alonso is eighth for Aston Martin despite fears that the AMR25 would be too draggy to be competitive at Monza, while Yuki Tsunoda will hope to continue his points-scoring form from Zandvoort last weekend.

Racing Bulls has taken the chance to introduce a new power unit into the pool for Isack Hadjar after he failed to reach Q2, while Alpine has also changed PU for Pierre Gasly after he was just 19th in qualifying.

Both drivers will therefore start from the pitlane.

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Position Driver / Team 1. Max Verstappen / Red Bull 2. Lando Norris / McLaren 3. Oscar Piastri / McLaren 4. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 5. George Russell / Mercedes 6. Kim Antonelli / Mercedes 7. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber 8. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 9. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull 10. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 11. Oliver Bearman / Haas 12. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber 13. Carlos Sainz / Williams 14. Alex Albon / Williams 15. Esteban Ocon / Haas 16. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin 17. Franco Colapinto / Alpine 18. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls Pitlane Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls Pitlane Pierre Gasly / Alpine

How To Watch 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, September 7

Start Time: 09:00 a.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. Local

TV: ESPN / ESPN + (US), Sky Sports (UK), Viaplay TV (Netherlands), RTBF (Belgium), Sky Italia (Italy), DAZN (Spain, Portugal, Japan), Canal+ (France), Sky Germany / RTL (Germany), beIN Sports (Turkey), Bandeirantes (Brazil), SuperSport (Africa), Tencent (China), RDS / RDS2 / TNS (Canada), Fox Sports Mexico (Mexico), Fuji TV (Japan), Fox Sports / Foxtel (Australia)

Stream: F1 TV

In the United States, ESPN will broadcast TV coverage of the entire F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix weekend.

