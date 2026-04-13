Formula 1 Responds to Shock Claim From India’s Government on Future of the Sport

Formula 1 has always had a mildly tumultuous relationship with India, as seen through the lens of team sponsorship and the physical presence of a race in the country.

When Formula 1 first arrived at the Buddh International Circuit in 2011, it was a statement about where Formula 1 saw a future fan base and significant financial investment. However, after only three races (2011 - 2013) the Indian Grand Prix disappeared from the calendar following disputes over taxation and logistical challenges.

This left behind a circuit that had proven its capability, with its FIA Grade 1 license expiring only in 2022. The track hosted MotoGP as recently as 2023, but lost its place in motorsports' long-term plans.

Now, more than a decade later, that conversation is back, and it's coming from a claim made by India's Sporting Minister — that F1 will be returning in 2027.

Aconfident claim from government disputed by Formula 1

Mansukh Mandaviya | IMAGO / ANI News

India's Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, made headlines this morning with a definitive statement about Formula 1's future in the country. Put simply:

"We are working on it, and it is 100% happening." Mansukh Mandaviya, India SM

Mandaviya's comments pointed towards a renewed momentum behind the desire for the global sport to return to India. He claimed that several companies have expressed interest in operating the Buddh International Circuit and supporting a return next season.

The statement continued by laying out a timeline that addressed the prior tax concerns and logistics that brought the Indian Grand Prix to a close in 2013.

"It will take another six months to work out the modalities. The government will help in getting the tax relaxations that had become a bone of contention so that it is a viable venture for the organizers." Mansukh Mandaviya, India SM

That certainty, however, was quickly met with a more measured response from Formula 1 itself.

According to multiple reports, the series clarified that there are currently no confirmed plans in place that would lock in a race in India on a specific timeline. The response did not shut the door on future possibilities, but it did create clear distance from the minister’s claim.

A familiar position for India and Formula 1

For many in motorsport, the situation feels familiar, alongside the desire to return to tracks that once hosted memorable Formula 1 races.

Former Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok, who was born in India and raced under the Indian Flag, also weighed in publicly, tempering expectations around the reports and indicating that the suggestion of anything being finalized this soon may be premature.

Good to see the ambition, but 2027 is too soon for the level of work needed to make this happen.



Would love to see the Indian GP back but the owners need to carry out work on the track, work on the financial model & the regulatory & taxation issues.



2029 - 2030 at the earliest https://t.co/qQSA3yjUKc — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) April 13, 2026

Coupled with the fact that India has its first driver of Indian heritage since Karun in Arvid Lindblad, the broader reality of F1's relationship with India is that there are ingredients for success, but even the best laid plans take time. Turning Buddh into a track that Formula 1 returns to year after year is far more complex than a statement of intent.

In addition to the newest F1 race rumor in India, there are still talks of a return to Kyalami Circuit in South Africa, a debut in Rwanda or Thailand, and the official return of the Portuguese Grand Prix at Portomao in 2027.

None of that means that the door is closed for India to return to the Formula 1 calendar, even if timelines and details remain undefined. There is still, however, a gap between ambition and execution.

For now, Buddh International Circuit will remain unused by major FIA racing series, with their intent laid for a future race in India.