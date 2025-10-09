Max Verstappen Warns 2026 ‘Won’t Be Easy’ As He Reveals Which F1 Team Looks Strongest
It is no secret that Max Verstappen is the most dominant driver of his era.
Four Drivers' Championships in a row showed what he can do when Red Bull is the most dominant car, while 2025, in a much weaker Red Bull, sees him third in the standings behind the two McLarens.
The change in regulations for next season will see a significant shake-up in the grid, with Cadillac also getting everything in place to join the grid in 2026.
Max Verstappen predicts Mercedes 'leading' in 2026
In a rather surprising turn of events, Max Verstappen's tone when talking about next season seems to indicate he is more confident in rival team Mercedes than his own team, Red Bull. The racing star spoke to NextGen-Auto about the upcoming year:
"I think Mercedes will be at the front. They’re always there, always strong. It’s a top team, so I think they’ll be leading - especially when it comes to the engine."Max Verstappen
Mercedes are rumoured to look impressive for 2026, but are yet to pin down a contract for George Russell or Kimi Antonelli.
Verstappen's outlook on his own team is less positive, indicating that Red Bull will be battling upwards. But the Dutchman still manages to give the situation a positive spin.
"Next year won’t be easy with our own engine, of course... [the regulations are] a new risk for Red Bull, but they also took a risk when they first entered Formula 1, and that turned out pretty well for them.”Verstappen on Red Bull's 2026
The 27-year-old made sure to clarify that the Austrian team were putting their utmost into making the 2026 version of the car as strong as possible, however.
"We’re giving everything we have. I hope we’ll be close, but of course, I don’t know."Verstappen on the team's effort
Verstappen 'not too worried' about winning the 2025 Drivers' Championship
Red Bull have made incremental improvements throughout the 2025 season, with Verstappen revealing that Red Bull had altered their car during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, but refusing to elaborate on what has changed regarding the car.
"Yes. But nobody needs to know what [we have done]...the important thing is that we’re performing better."Verstappen on Red Bull's upgrades
A strong second-placed finish for Verstappen at Marina Bay, in front of both McLarens but behind the Silver Arrows of George Russell, indicates that there is a slim chance that he can make a late title push.
But Verstappen simmered the narrative:
"I’m not too worried about it - I can only do my best. I already have a lot of things in my life that I enjoy... Maybe there’s still a chance, and I’ll try to make the most of it, but I’m not stressing about the title.”
The Latest Formula 1 News
Is Lando Norris ‘Out of His Comfort Zone’ As McLaren Title Tension Grows?
F1 Serves Up a Tasty New Partnership With Chicken Shop Date Creator Amelia Dimoldenberg
F1 Fans Join Carlos Sainz In Slamming Race Broadcast's WAGs And Celebrity Obsession
After graduating from the University of Essex in 2024, Jude spent time as both a writer for Breaking the Lines and NBA Editor for VAVEL USA, before publishing work for GRV Media, GPFans, and startup site The Deck. Jude had a brief stint back with VAVEL in the summer of 2025, before joining Grand Prix on SI in September of that year.Follow jayesse66