Red Bull Confirms The End Of An Era With Helmut Marko Exit

Red Bull has confirmed that long-standing motorsport advisor Helmut Marko will leave the organization at the end of the year.



The 82-year-old Austrian has been an instrumental figure in Red Bull's F1 success since the team joined the grid in 2005, but has decided the time is right to step aside.



Speculation rose after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that Marko was to decide on his future, with an announcement made by Red Bull on the day of the post-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit.



"Now is the right moment"

Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

"I have been involved in motorsport for six decades now, and the past 20-plus years at Red Bull have been an extraordinary and extremely successful journey," said Marko.



"It has been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people. Everything we have built and achieved together fills me with pride.



"Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense, and successful chapter.



"I wish the entire team continued success and am convinced that they will be fighting for both world championship titles again next year.“



20 Years, 417 Races, 6 Constructors' Championships, 8 Drivers' Championships.



Thank you, Helmut 💙 pic.twitter.com/svFn8TTJc7 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) December 9, 2025

During Marko's tenure, a total of 20 drivers graduated from the junior program, including four-time world champions Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, with six constructors' titles also earned.



Across Red Bull, Toro Rosso, AlphaTauri, and Racing Bulls, Marko oversaw 816 races, 132 of which resulted in victory with a further 23 podiums.

Paying tribute, Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff explained: "Helmut approached me with the wish to end his role as motorsport advisor at the end of the year. I deeply regret his decision, as he has been an influential figure for more than two decades and his departure marks the end of an extraordinary era.



"Over more than 20 years, Helmut has earned incomparable merits for our team and the entire Red Bull motorsport family. He played a decisive role in all key strategic decisions that made Red Bull Racing what it is today: a multiple world champion, an engine of innovation and a cornerstone of international motorsport.



"His instinct for execptional talent not only shaped our junior program but also left a lasting impact on Formula 1 as a whole. Names like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen stand for the many drivers who were discovered, supported and guided to the very top under his leadership.



Helmut Marko | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"His passion, his courage to make clear decisions and his ability to spot potential will remain unforgettable. After a long and intensive conversation, I knew I had to respect his wishes as I gained the impression that the timing felt right for him to take this step.

"Even though his departure will leave a significant gap, our respect for his decision and our gratitude for everything he has done for Red Bull Racing outweigh it.

"Helmut Marko will be deeply missed, both personally and professionally. We wish him all the very best for the future and hope that he will remain closely and warmly connected to the team."

