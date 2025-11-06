How To Watch F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2025: Dates, Times, TV Channels & Live Streams

After Lando Norris' dominant win over championship opponent Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc last weekend in Mexico, the McLaren driver is looking to extend his presently 1-point lead over his teammate, Oscar Piastri in the Championship.

However, for the last two times out in Brazil, it was Max Verstappen who claimed dominant victories in both the Sprint and the Grand Prix (lost sprint to Oscar Piastri in 2024). Max has been traditionally strong at this track, making him the one to watch.

With the severe weather that could impact all three days of the Brazilian Grand Prix, namely Saturday's Sprint Race and Qualifying, we are sure to see exciting on-track action this weekend in Interlagos.

Brazilian Grand Prix Dates

Dates: November 7-9

Brazilian Grand Prix Location

Location: Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos near Sao Paulo, Brazil

Brazilian Grand Prix Schedule

Friday, November 7th:

Free Practice 1 will be held from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM ET (11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Local Time)

Sprint Qualifying will be held from 1:30 PM - 2:14 PM ET (3:30 PM - 4:14 PM Local Time)

Saturday, November 8th:

Sprint will be held from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM ET (11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Local Time)

Qualifying will be held from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET (3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Local Time)

Sunday, November 9th:

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix race start is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET (2:00 PM Local Time)

How To Watch The Brazilian Grand Prix 2025

The most convenient way to watch this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix is through Formula's streaming service F1 TV.

F1 TV offers fans the chance to watch all live sessions and additional content. You can even watch any support series if their calendar aligns with Formula 1, too.

United States and Brazil

Watch: ESPN, ABC, Fubo

The Brazilian Grand Prix and all sessions throughout the weekend will be shown on ESPN in the United States.

For those in Brazil looking to watch their home Grand Prix, there are two choices for network. TV Bandeirantes and Bandsports are the local stations that cover F1 for the country of Brazil.

United Kingdom

Watch: Sky Sports

As always, Sky Sports holds the monopoly on Formula 1, providing every session and additional content as build-up. If you don’t have Sky, Channel 4 will show highlights on terrestrial TV on Monday morning.

For all other countries, check Formula 1's Official Broadcast listings.

