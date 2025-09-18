How To Watch The F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Dates, Times, Schedule & More

Formula 1 is heading back to Baku with one of the most challenging and unique street circuits on the F1 Calendar. With three former race winners on the grid (Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri), this race is sure to be exciting.

The favorites to win this weekend are our current F1 World Driver Championship leader Oscar Piastri and his McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who sits just 31 points back. Can McLaren secure another win, or will Max Verstappen upset the Papaya duo again in Baku?

The 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Schedule

Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Dates: September 19-21

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held from Friday, September 19th to Sunday, September 21st on the Baku City Circuit.

The weekend is made up of three Practice Sessions, one Qualifying Session, and the F1 Grand Prix.

Friday, September 19: Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2

Free Practice 1 will be held from 4:30 AM - 5:30 AM ET (12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Local AZT)

Free Practice 2 will be held from 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM ET (4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Local AZT)

Saturday, September 6: Free Practice 3 and F1 Qualifying

Free Practice 3 will be held from 4:30 AM - 5:30 AM ET (12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Local AZT)

F1 Qualifying will be held from 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM ET (4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Local AZT)

Sunday, September 7: F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Race)

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race start is scheduled for 7:00 AM ET (3:00 PM Local AZT)

How To Watch The Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Watch: F1 TV

The easiest way to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix sessions is through Formula 1's streaming service, F1 TV.

F1 TV can be accessed through an app, website, or Smart TV device with a paid subscription. Fans will be able to watch all sessions and additional content including additional support series such as Formula 2, Formula 3, F1 Academy, and more.

All sessions will 'go live' in the F1 TV app at their scheduled time with pre- session content often streaming 30 minutes before each session.

How To Watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the United States

Watch: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix and all sessions including the race will also be shown on ESPN in the United States.

ESPN also offers options for Spanish-Speakers in the United States with ESPN Deportes. Each session will go live on ESPN 5 minutes prior to the session start.

Check ESPN for your local listings.

How To Watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the United Kingdom

Watch: Sky Sports

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix and all sessions including the race will also be shown on Sky Sports and Channel 4 in the United Kingdom.

Sky Sports also offers additional video content and interviews to Formula 1 fans throughout a race weekend.

Check Sky Sports for broadcast schedule and local listings.

For all other countries check Formula 1's Official Broadcast listings.